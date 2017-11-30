2017 Christmas Parade lineup

(VVN/File Photo)

(VVN/File Photo)

  • Originally Published: November 30, 2017 1:19 p.m.

    1. Cottonwood Fire Department

    2. Camp Verde Cavalry

    3. Rotary

    4. Cottonwood Police Department

    5. City of Cottonwood

    6. City of Sedona

    7. Yavapai Apache Nation

    8. Yavapai Apache Nation Royalty

    9. Yavapai County - Garrison & Thurman

    10. Yavapai County Search Dog Unit

    11. Yavapai County Sherriff’s Response Team Mounted Unit

    12. Verde Valley Ambulance

    13. Jerome Fire Department

    14. CK’s Need a Lift

    15. Acme Pizzaria

    16. Chandler Plante

    17. From the Heart of Music and Dance

    18. Larry Green Chevrolet

    19. Clemenceau Heritage Museum

    20. Girl Scouts Sinagua Neighborhood

    21. Realty Executives & Sedona Verde Valley Prop Management

    22. American Legion Post & Unit #135 of Cornville

    23. Jones Ford Verde Valley

    24. Verde Valley Humane Society

    25. Verde Valley Sanctuary

    26. All Price Insurance

    27. Cottonwood Middle School Student Council

    28. Verde Valley Fair Arena

    29. Country Bank

    30. Arizona Flywheelers

    31. Century 21 Sexton Realty

    32. Constant Evolution Escape Rooms

    33. Cottonwood Public Library - Teen Library Council

    34. Smith Academy of Self Defense

    35. Rio Verde Roverettes

    36. Verde Valley Newspapers

    37. Verde Valley Toys for Tots

    38. Verde Christian Academy

    39. Verde Valley Vettes

    40. Coldwell Banker - Mabery Realty

    41. Verde Valley Montessori School

    42. Austin House

    43. J & S Farms Therapy Horses

    44. West Sedona School

    45. Angels Care Home Health

    46. Mingus Union High School Drumline

    47. Trail Horse Adventures

    48. Cottonwood Modern Dentistry and Orthodontics

    49. Verde Valley Medical Center

    50. Buena Vista Children’s Services

    51. Bill Williams Mountain Men

    52. Verde Valley Vapes & LuLaRoe Kaycee Swank

    53. Bella Investment Group

    54. Verde Valley Rentals

    55. Hyundai of Cottonwood

    56. Connelly Electric & Mechanical

    57. Yavapai College

    58. MUHS Football

    59. Hansen Lightworks

    60. High Desert Youth Football

    61. Jerome-Clarkdale Elks Lodge #1361

    62. Immaculate Conception Catholic Parish and School

    63. La Luna Birth & Women’s Center

    64. Moose Lodge #1449

    65. Sedona Car Club

    66. USDA Forest Service

    67. Verde Valley Habitat for Humanity

    68. Mingus FFA PALS

    69. Northern Arizona Hospice - Promise Fund

    70. R. Unique Boutique

    71. Unisource Energy Services

    72. Wicked City Tattoo

    73. JCM Sewer & Drain Cleaning Service, LLC

    74. Walmart

    75. Arborist Standards Tree Care

    76. Mingus Union High School Spirit Line

    77. Kare Bears Childcare Center

    78. Old Town Mission

    79. Sedona Heritage Museum

    80. Giant 6016 & Stixman’s Towing

    81. Cottonwood Children’s Dentistry

    82. Bethany Baptist Church

    83. Taylor Waste, Inc.

    Last: Santa is being carried by Taylor Waste

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.