Give blood in Camp Verde

CAMP VERDE – The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13 at the Camp Verde Community Center Gymnasium, located at 395 S. Main St.

Contact Irene Peoble for more information at 928-567-9227.

Or visit www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity).