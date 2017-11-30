Letter: Tax increases do nothing other than help the rich get richer

Editor:

I am writing to express my position on the proposed GOP tax increases. I adamantly oppose any legislation that provides tax breaks to the wealthy, while raising taxes for the lower and middle classes.

I am a 42-year female with a Bachelors Degree in Landscape Architecture from The University of Wisconsin-Madison.

I share great concern with many other Americans in my $40k income bracket that legislation continues to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.

What is happening to our beloved Democracy? I requested that Senators Flake and McCain align themselves with the highest morals and ethics for All the Citizens of the United States.

Liberty and Justice for All must be protected. General Welfare must be promoted. Domestic Tranquility must be restored.

We the people deserve so much better than tax increases that will do nothing other than help the rich get richer.

Let’s find a better solution for All Americans

Tamara Faust

Sedona