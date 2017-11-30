Letter: What a great show of support for ‘Firewise’ clean up

Editor:

Thanks to all the support of the Copper Canyon Fire Department, Chief Terry Keller and the Town of Camp Verde.

The Verde Lakes Recreation Corp. board members and community had a very successful “Firewise” clean up two days. With over 55 members of the community bringing their brush, trees and other yard debris, and 38 neighbors who came out to help clear the park/lakes,

there were 8-10 large dumpsters that hauled to the dump with the help of the Firewise grant. Once an eye sore, now a beautiful place to walk around, feed the geese and other birds

that stop in, and children to play safely. We hope to have a second event in the Spring and to be named the Firewise community in Central Arizona. This is our community, let us all work together to keep our families and property safe and make this an area we can all be proud to live in.

Even though we had a short notice, I think we had a tremendous response. I would like to say a special thank you to Alan McCracken. He did an amazing job operating the equipment and spent extra time helping neighbors and even climbed off the equipment and shoveled yard waste.

Also, two amazing brothers, Collin and Chandler Plante. They helped on Friday and were the first ones there and the last ones to leave on Saturday. They also showed up on Sunday to finish cleaning up and went to an elderly lady’s house and spent several hours cleaning her yard. What a great couple of kids!

It was a stellar effort by everyone. Thanks also to Jim Shehan and my wife Nancy who both made me look bad by how much they did and how hard they worked. Thanks to Marylee who drug brush to the pile and more importantly got the sandwiches. Linda and Kathy Dees also brought pizza with a load of brush. Thanks also to Arlene Chadwick. I don’t mean to leave anyone out, but thanks to Lettie, Russ, Jim and Sandy, Scott, the Moody sisters, Chief Keller and the two firefighters, Kylee and Merlan from the waste management company and everyone who participated. Thanks especially the citizens of Verde Lakes who cleaned your yards and lots to make us all safer from fire danger! Hopefully, we can have another cleanup in the spring.

Thank you and have a great holiday

James Young

Vice President, Verde Lakes Recreation Corp.

Lettie Irons Connell

Verde Lakes Recreation Corp., Treasurer