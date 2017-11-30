Study says I-17 is nation’s 4th deadliest highway

Interstate 17, which connects Phoenix to Flagstaff, is listed as the fourth deadliest highway in the nation, according to a study by the GPS tracking company Teletrac Navman.
This is based on federal Fatal Accident Reporting System data retrieved from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Here is quick glance of the study on I-17:
Length of highway: 146 miles
Deaths per mile of highway: 0.843
Total traffic fatalities 2011-2015: 123
Deadliest city on highway: Phoenix
Most common month: March
Most common day of month: 3
Most common day of week: Saturday
Most common single hour of day: 3 to 4 p.m.
Most common first harmful events: Motor vehicle in transport, overturn, pedestrian
According to the study, the top three most deadly highways are listed as Interstate 4 in Florida, Interstate 45 in Texas, and State Route 192 also in Florida. Interstate 95, also in Florida, is listed as No. 5.
For more information on the study, visit https://www.teletracnavman.com/infographics/most-dangerous-roads-in-america
