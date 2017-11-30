Study says I-17 is nation’s 4th deadliest highway

Interstate 17, which connects Phoenix to Flagstaff, is listed as the fourth deadliest highway in the nation, according to a study by the GPS tracking company Teletrac Navman.

This is based on federal Fatal Accident Reporting System data retrieved from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Here is quick glance of the study on I-17:

Length of highway: 146 miles

Deaths per mile of highway: 0.843

Total traffic fatalities 2011-2015: 123

Deadliest city on highway: Phoenix

Most common month: March

Most common day of month: 3

Most common day of week: Saturday

Most common single hour of day: 3 to 4 p.m.

Most common first harmful events: Motor vehicle in transport, overturn, pedestrian

According to the study, the top three most deadly highways are listed as Interstate 4 in Florida, Interstate 45 in Texas, and State Route 192 also in Florida. Interstate 95, also in Florida, is listed as No. 5.

For more information on the study, visit https://www.teletracnavman.com/infographics/most-dangerous-roads-in-america