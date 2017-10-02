14th annual Cowboys and Indians Show at Goldenstein Gallery

Friday, October 6th, Goldenstein Gallery kicks off a most anticipated exhibition of the season the 14th annual Cowboys and Indians Show! Encapsulating the pioneering spirit of the quintessential Native and Western cultures, collectors are enthralled by the work of these artists that are deeply rooted in tradition yet flourishing with new styles portraying the imaginations of today.

Among the stars of this special show are David DeVary, known for his “Cowboys & Cowgirls with Attitude,” Ben Wright and his bold multi-layered Native American paintings, Carla Romero with paintings inspired by her great-grandmother’s heritage of Acoma Pueblo, Upton Ethelbah (Greyshoes) named 2009 Living Treasure by the Museum of Native American Arts and Culture, Ray Tigerman’s impressionist depictions of Native figures, and allegorical sculpture by James Muir. These artists offer an unprecedented broad range of stylistic interpretations of the West.

Join them in the gallery for the opening reception on Friday from 5-8 pm and enjoy Goldenstein’s Artists Coffee Talks series on Saturday and Sunday mornings at 9:30 a.m. with acclaimed visiting artists, David DeVary, Carla Romero and Ben Wright.

Ben Wright and David DeVary will be taking part in the Goldenstein Gallery Artists in Residence at L’Auberge De Sedona Resort during their stay. For a complete listing please go to www.GoldensteinArt.com

David DeVary is well-loved and collected for his “Cowboys & Cowgirls with Attitude!” His introspective, idealized and sometimes, provocative figures, capture the good feelings associated with the western legend and the American Dream. His use of bright yellow slickers, often black hats that shield the eyes and the cowboy’s own natural body language helps create a striking, almost ethereal portrait of the American cowboy and cowgirl. He recognizes them as American icons and paints them as such using gold, silver or copper leaf, much like the icon painters of old.

Balance, connectivity, and spirituality are attributes that Ben Wright strives for in his life and artwork. Part Cherokee; he draws from Native American ceremony, symbolism and tradition to attain them.

Visiting Sedona for the first time, artist Carla Romero feels a bond with Native Americans and the southwest and an awakening of her paintings and vision. Romero’s work reflects her strong belief that her ideas and creativity are gifts from God.

She starts each painting with a prayer, uses Holy Water in her paints and ends with an expression of thanks. For collectors there is a deep spiritual awareness that one discovers in her work. This imagery is profoundly vivid in her “Vespers” paintings, meaning “evening prayer.” Each depicts a prayer scene, where Native American elders pray atop the kiva before descending into it.

Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.