Annual fiber sale moved to Sedona United Methodist Church

The Verde Valley Weavers & Spinners Guild is excited about presenting their third annual Fabulous Fiber Sale 2017 this October in a new location. A wide variety of one-of-a-kind fiber art creations will be offered in the sale at the Sedona United Methodist Church located at 110 Indian Cliffs Rd. and Highway 179.

The Fabulous Fiber Sale 2017 will be open Oct. 5 and Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and October 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, an Artist’s Reception will be on Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 – 7 p.m. with refreshments.

During this time, everyone will have a chance to speak with the artists and learn more about their weaving and fiber art.

Chose from many handwoven garments, shawls, tapestries, woven baskets, jewelry, table runners and ornaments. There will also be hand-knitted scarves, hats and shawls offered in a wide selection of styles and colors for that special gift for yourself or others.

Throughout the weekend, Guild members will also be giving demonstrations on weaving on a loom, spinning, basketweaving and jewelry making. Credit cards will be accepted, and a portion of the sales benefits the Guild and will be used to continue to provide educational programs to the community throughout the Verde Valley.

The Verde Valley Weavers and Spinners Guild is a 44-year-old nonprofit, founded by long time member Betty Gaudy and Mary Pendleton, whose mission is to encourage interest and education in the art of handweaving, spinning and related crafts.

The 50 member guild has monthly meetings that are held at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church at 100 Arroyo Pinon Rosd in Sedona from September through June. Meetings are open to those who are interested in weaving and related crafts with member education programs and community outreach such as volunteering at Rainbow Acres in their weaving department. The Verde Valley Weavers Guild was instrumental in establishing the weaving department at Rainbow Acres. Additionally, each year the guild exhibits their work at the Sedona Public Library, Verde Valley Fair and Clarkdale Library.

Additional information available at www.redrockbaskets/events or contact Shirley Eichten Albrecht at 928-284-1375, their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/verdevalleyweaversguild/ or e-mail verdevalleyweaversguild@gmail.com.