Anthony Mazzella presents dinner shows of original music

Guitar virtuoso Anthony Mazzella will be changing the format of his Legends Of Guitar shows at Relics for the next two Saturday evenings. The next two weeks will feature several sides of Mazzella’s musical skills.

The shows will start at 7 pm with a romantic set of Spanish Guitar. At 8 pm, Anthony will then play a set of his original acoustic fingerstyle music which will feature music from his CD’s Heavenly Guitar, Unity and Ritual.

Anthony began his performance career as a concert guitarist in New York City. He quickly built up a strong following performing in most every live music club in Manhattan including:The Bitter End, CBGB’s, Cat Club, Cafe Wah, Birdland etc. Anthony then landed a headlining spot at the BLUE NOTE NYC just one year after street performing in front of it and spent the following years touring colleges & universities all over the USA . He then went on to performing on stages all over the world as a solo artist and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk. Anthony also performs internationally at private events for Wynn Las Vegas, Bellagio, The Mirage, Montage, Microsoft, Toyota, AT&T, Samsung, Nike, Puma and has opened for headlining artists, James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores and others.

His original music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic fingerstyle, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, celtic and rock and roll. In 1997 he recorded his debut solo CD titled“Electric Fingerstyle Guitar”. In 2001 he recorded “BRIO” with platinum selling recording artist Chris Spheeris and was an awarded “best acoustic instrumental album of 2001” by NAV.

In 2002 he recorded his second solo CD titled “Unity” where each song is diverse in genre to showcase all the styles Anthony is capable of playing. In 2006 he collaborated with three time Grammy nominated artist William Eaton. Together they composed and recorded a CD for the Electric Harp Guitar Group. In 2009 Anthony recorded 12 new solo guitar compositions rich in spirit and appropriately entitled “Heavenly Guitar.

His latest recording is a fusion of Spanish guitar and Exotic music titled RITUAL.

Mazzella began studying music on the violin at age five. He then proceeded to learn the rudiments of music on piano until falling in love with the guitar at age 13. Throughout his adolescence he studied with several private guitar teachers, but Anthony attributes the greater part of his education to ear training.

His influences are many, but none more profound than the music and techniques of guitar masters such as Michael Hedges, Pat Metheny, Carlos Montoya, Eddie Van Halen, Andres Segovia and countless others. In the nineties Anthony shared his musical insights by teaching at Knopf Music (where he once took guitar lessons), as a private instructor, and at the Long Island School for Music and Arts. Anthony was also one of the few chosen understudies of world-renowned guitar master Stanley Jordan. Anthony is also currently teaching private guitar lessons in Sedona and can be reached through the contact page on his website. Also visit anthonymazzella.com to hear his music, see videos of him performing, photos, reviews and to purchase online tickets.

The next two shows are Saturdays October 7 and 14. Showtime is at 7pm with dinner seating as early as 6 pm. The show fee is $15 with purchase of dinner or $20 for show only. To purchase tickets by phone call Brown Paper Tickets at 1-800-838-3006; 928-282-1593.