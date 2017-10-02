Bearcloud Native Cultural Center presents work of Marvin Redeye

Bearcloud gallery and Native Cultural Center is having a very special event on Saturday Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in honor of Indigenous People’s Day.

Presenting Marvin Redeye a Verde Valley local, he will be giving a talk about Native traditions and some of the differences between Native Nations, their traditions and ceremonies.

Marvin Redeye is a full-blooded Onondaga Native American who grew up in the state of New York. As a child he attended boarding school and as a young adult he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. Marvin served his country in Vietnam and is currently active with the Verde Valley Marine Corps here in Arizona.

Marvin has worked with the Seminole people in Florida and the Pueblo people in New Mexico as a drug and alcohol counselor. He currently makes his home in Camp Verde Arizona. Marvin designs and creates stunning jewelry.

Marvin also continues to travel and share another of his passions, which is storytelling to audiences throughout the country at Pow Wows, schools, workshops and to visitors here in the Southwest.

Marvin has played various roles in film and television. Some of his film credits include: Thunderheart, East meets West, Dances with Wolves, White Sands, Last Stand at Sable River, Bonnie’s Iron Wagon, Vampires, Hi-Lo Country among many others.

His television credits include: Lazarus Man, Along the El Camino Trail, Whishbone, Dog Days West, Walker Texas Ranger, Rockin Warriors & Comanche Moon.

Please call 928 282 4940 and reserve your spot as space will be limited and the cost is only $10.00 at Bearcloud Gallery and Native Cultural Center in the Collective 7000 HWY 179 C-100.