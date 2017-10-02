Get ready for the annual Sedona Arts Festival

Glass and steel artists Terry and Marilyn Alexander are not exactly what you’d figure. Not if you figured that Terry handles the steel side of their contemporary southwest-inspired artwork that is often larger than life.

“The concepts are collaborative,” Marilyn said. “I do most of the design work and he does a lot of the production. I do mainly the steel work and my husband does the glass.”

The Alexanders (www.tmasculpture.com) will make their fifth appearance at the 27th annual Sedona Arts Festival, Saturday, Oct. 7 and Sunday, Oct. 8 at Sedona Red Rock High School, among 125 juried artists.



The Sedona Arts Festival is one of five where the Alexanders exhibit in the fall, and they visit another 18 in the spring.



“We enjoy the Sedona Arts Festival,” Marilyn said, adding that festivals like Sedona are also venues to nurture relationships. “If you’re buying something that’s 12 feet tall, you’re not going to want to put in the back seat and away you go. It’s a process you buy into and make sure it’s going to be the right fit.”

Their work breaks down into three categories: wall pieces, table-top size under five feet and larger-than-life. Many artwork buyers “have seen us there and come back for a second, third or fourth piece to go with the ones they already have. It’s definitely not an impulse buy,” she said.

Lee Hendrickson will also be among the 125 juried artists showcased at this year’s festival. Lee began combining his science and art backgrounds more than ten years ago when he began taking photographs of nature’s patterns through a microscope, providing a unique perspective on the wonders of natural design hidden to the naked eye.

“What an amazingly beautiful setting for a show,” Lee exclaims. “Over the years we have built a loyal and enthusiastic following of both Sedona residents, who are very supportive of the arts, and the visitors who make the show a part of their vacation itinerary. The quality of art and artists is always special and the show really is about art and an opportunity to share our artist story.”

In addition to artists showing works in two and three dimensional mediums – paintings, prints, drawings, photography, sculpture, ceramic, fiber and jewelry – this year’s Festival will debut the Fine Arts Gallery with more than 80 pieces for sale. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Sedona Arts Festival’s Scholarships and Grants Program, which financially supports art education in the greater Sedona area.



Since the Festival’s inception in 1989, nearly $300,000 has been distributed to arts education groups as well as to graduating seniors pursuing higher education in the arts.



“The Fine Art Gallery is an exciting new way to supplement our giving programs.” said Sedona Arts Festival Executive Director Lori Reinhart. “We’re thrilled to showcase artists who call Sedona home as well as artists from across the region. It really provides a terrific blend alongside our remarkably diverse and talented roster of artists on the field.”

Continuous live music is an integral part of the festival each year and local favorite William Eaton will headline the festival. Acknowledged as one of the world’s leading designers of stringed instruments, his innovative multi-stringed instruments and harp guitars have appeared in exhibits, magazines, books and posters. A four-time Grammy nominee, Eaton’s unique and original sound has been captured on 16 recordings for the Canyon Records label.



The Sedona Arts Festival also offers a variety of food choices, raffle prizes, a Gourmet Gallery with locally produced kitchen and bath items, and the interactive KidZone, which gives children 12 and under the chance to create their own masterpieces with help from local artists. A variety of make-and-take art projects are available at no cost thanks to the generous support of the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona. Children 12 and under also enjoy free admission to the festival when accompanied by a paying adult.

Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Tickets can be purchased for $10 online in advance at www.sedonaartsfestival.org. Admission at the gate is $12. Children 12 and under are free. Coupons for a $2 discount may be used at the gate and are available at all local hotels, the Sedona Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center and various local businesses.

The Sedona Arts Festival is supported by the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona, the City of Sedona, Sedona Chamber of Commerce and the Arizona Commission on the Arts.

Due to the location on public school property, the Sedona Arts Festival is a smoke-free event and only service animals are allowed.



For information, visit www.sedonaartsfestival.org or call 928-204-9456.