Jazz at the Church presents the Ioannis Goudelis Trio

Swinging with the success of their newest CD entitled “Blue,” pianist Ioannis Goudelis, bassist Mario Mendivil and percussionist John Lewis bring their brand of fabulous chamber jazz to Sedona for the Sunday afternoon concert at Saint Luke’s Church.

Composer and pianist Ioannis Goudelis has recorded, performed and toured with artists such as Stevie Wonder, Ray Price, Dierks Bentley, Nicholas Payton, Stanley Jordan, and many more.

Ioannis’ original music has appeared on Fox (House), NBC (NCIS) and HBO shows, and he has performed internationally at festivals, clubs and concert halls throughout the world, including the United States, Europe, Africa, Central America and the Pacific.

Born and raised in Greece, Ioannis started playing piano and accordion at the age of 9 in his hometown, the lovely island of Corfu. He now resides in the US, and studied jazz piano at ASU and film studies at UCLA.

He has three personal albums released with all original music, “Life Goes On” in 2007, “Melodia” in 2013 and his third and newest album with Mendivil and Lewis, entitled “Blue.”

Bassist and Arizona native Mario Mendivil has been making a name for himself as a first class bassist for almost three decades, playing with a variety of renowned artists, including the late Glenn Campbell and the world-class bassist Brian Bromberg.



It was Bromberg that gave Mario his first exposure to recording and big name jazz artists, while working for Bromberg’s first CD, entitled “A New Day.”



That event also included a live concert, and Mario recalls the event by saying that after Bromberg had completed a phenomenal solo, “all of a sudden he turned around to me… and said, ‘You’re up!’”



With that high profile solo, the then 19 year old Mendivil launched his career, and he hasn’t looked back since.

Rounding out the trio is percussionist John Lewis. Based in Los Angeles and yet going all over the world, John has recorded, toured and played with high profile artists, including Melissa Manchester, Willie Nelson and Paula Abdul.



A favorite and first call percussionist throughout the Southwest, Sunday’s concert marks the second time John has been with Sedona Jazz at the Church.

All three artists have YouTube channels, which contain much musical insight into their giftednesses.



Ioannis also has a website, which can be found at goudelismusic.com.

Sunday’s gathering marks the ninth of eleven concerts for the 2017 season. Tickets are $15.00 and are available online and at the door.

Tickets bought online will be held at the church at “Will Call” and entitles the bearer to be admitted before tickets are sold at the door on the day of the concert.



Season ticket holders are admitted at 2:20pm and “Will Call” folk at 2:30pm.



“At the door” ticket sales begin at 2:40pm, and the concert begins at 3pm.

Saint Luke’s Church is the home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, and is located in the Chapel area of Sedona, on Hwy 179 between the Back O’ Beyond and Chapel Road roundabouts.

For more information, telephone the church (928-282-7366) or visit the internet home of Sedona Jazz at the Church, found at www.episcopalnet.org