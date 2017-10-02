New chapters begin at pair of long-standing Sedona galleries

It takes a grand passion for art and equally grand confidence in the skills one brings to the table to enter the Sedona art scene as boldly as have Thomas and Jennifer Bryant Nagel.

They have not just dipped their toes in the water but rather have taken the plunge to carry on two of the most well-established galleries in Sedona – Lanning Gallery and Turquoise Tortoise Gallery – the two art galleries that have anchored the very heart of Sedona’s Gallery District for decades.

On 1st Friday, October 6th, from 5-8 pm, the Bryant Nagels host a Gala Celebration at both galleries to officially kick off their first autumn art season and welcome Sedona’s art clientele with live music, terrific refreshments, an Artist Talk, a Trunk Show, and much more. Many of their family members will be coming to town for the event which also serves as the opening of both galleries’ major autumn exhibitions.

With an absolute appreciation for and recognition of the foundations laid for them, the Bryant Nagels have, literally, rolled up their sleeves and gone to work making real the first stages of the new look they envision for each gallery as both galleries continue to move successfully into the future.

By the October 6th Gala Lanning Gallery will have a new floor-plan as well as an actual new floor and new light-colored walls. Thomas Bryant Nagel has not only been overseeing this process but has been hands on with a sledgehammer, power saw, floor sander and floorboards. He’s put together new staff furniture with, admittedly, decidedly obtuse instructions and impressed all of the staff with his range of abilities while spinning any number of disparate plates in the air. Construction needs have been juggled with requisite business meetings with everyone from Native American jewelers to advertisers to accountants, personally designing a new website for Turquoise Tortoise Gallery – which gets its physical facelift by year-end – as well as photographing jewelry and artwork. His degrees in Advertising, Photography and Computer Sciences seem the perfect combination to serve a gallery owner well.

While Thomas is hands-on at the galleries five days a week, Dr. Jennifer Bryant Nagel is fulfilling a year’s commitment as a visiting instructor at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. With her MFA from Notre Dame and her PhD in English Literature, Jennifer is teaching four classes, including one graduate class and one online class, while remaining an equal partner in gallery decisions and remaining continually available to gallery staff.

At this busy time in their lives the Bryant Nagels also foster any number of at-need, and very lucky cats while raising nearly-two-year-old daughter Evelyn to appreciate the beauty and challenge, the vision and inspiration that define their family’s absolute immersion into the world of fine art.

For information: LanningGallery.com (928) 282-6865, mail@LanningGallery.com or TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com (928) 282-2262, mail@TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com