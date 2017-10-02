Kudos logo

Menu

New Movies: Coming to theaters Oct. 6

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright and Ana de Armas. Warner Bros.

‘Blade Runner 2049’ stars Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Robin Wright and Ana de Armas. Warner Bros.

Originally Published: October 2, 2017 12:56 p.m.
Facebook

The Florida Project

A24

Director: Sean Baker

Writers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch

Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, et. al.

Cast: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto, Bria Vinaite, Sandy Kane, et. al.

Set over one summer, the film follows precocious 6-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Disney World.

Rated R for language throughout, disturbing behavior, sexual references and some drug material.

Blade Runner 2049

Warner Bros.

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Writers: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green

Producers: Bud Yorkin, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, et al.

Cast: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, et. al.

A young blade runner’s discovery of a long buried secret leads him on a quest to track down former blade runner, Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.

Rated R for violence, some sexuality, nudity and language.