The Florida Project
A24
Director: Sean Baker
Writers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch
Producers: Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, et. al.
Cast: Willem Dafoe, Brooklynn Prince, Valeria Cotto, Bria Vinaite, Sandy Kane, et. al.
Set over one summer, the film follows precocious 6-year-old Moonee as she courts mischief and adventure with her ragtag playmates and bonds with her rebellious but caring mother, all while living in the shadows of Disney World.
Rated R for language throughout, disturbing behavior, sexual references and some drug material.
Blade Runner 2049
Warner Bros.
Director: Denis Villeneuve
Writers: Hampton Fancher, Michael Green
Producers: Bud Yorkin, Broderick Johnson, Andrew A. Kosove, et al.
Cast: Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Robin Wright, Mackenzie Davis, Sylvia Hoeks, et. al.
A young blade runner’s discovery of a long buried secret leads him on a quest to track down former blade runner, Rick Deckard, who’s been missing for thirty years.
Rated R for violence, some sexuality, nudity and language.