For Posedly, design gene is built in

The Village Gallery of Local Artists welcomes Guest Artist, Penny Hamilton Posedly FAIA.

A reception will be held from 5-8 p.m. on Oct. 6 and again on Nov. 3 from 5-8 p.m. Her copper and brass jewelry will be displayed throughout October and November at the gallery.

Posedly is a Fellow in the American Institute of Architects and a nationally certified American Sign Language interpreter. Upon retirement she found that the design gene is built in. She says, “Apparently, it doesn’t disconnect upon retirement.” In 2011, she took a folded metals course at Phoenix Art Center and never looked back.

Posedly’s jewelry designs are influenced by her 35-plus years in architecture in Arizona and Hawaii.

Her architecture experience includes the Rental Car Center at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix, the Grand Wailea Resort on Maui, and the Small Cat House at the Arizona Sonora Desert Museum outside Tucson plus many more.

Like her buildings, Posedly’s dynamic jewelry shows a variety of approaches and original designs.

She produces one of-a-kind pieces with variations on a theme as she explores fire, metal, and a variety of cabochons.

Posedly acquires stones and shells in her world travels in places such as Panama, China, Australia, and Russia as well as local turquoise from Arizona.

Posedly has been a featured guest artist at the Fireside Lounge in Alameda, California and at Yester Days Gallery in Jerome, Arizona. Her work has been sold in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and around The Copper State in Sedona, Jerome, Flagstaff, Bisbee, Pine, Camp Verde, Scottsdale and Tucson.

The public is invited to come and meet Posedly and other local artists at the gallery’s reception. Posedly says she hopes to meet “people, fellow travelers, architects, artists, and people who speak sign language.”

Refreshments will be served and there is no charge. The Village Gallery of Local Artists is accepting applications for membership and is located at 6512 Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the roundabout on Hwy 179 and Cortez.

For more information call 284-1416 or visit www.sedonalocalartists.com.