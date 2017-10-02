Sedona Gallery Association celebrates 1st Friday

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 – 8pm.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery. Ample parking is available at all locations.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

Join ALT Gallery at their new West Sedona location at the corner of 89A & Shelby. Browse the curated collection of 5000 art, metaphysical, Native American and other quality out of print books.

Original paintings include Tony Abeyta, George Norman, Hessam Abrishami, Howard Hill & Susanne Nyberg. Large collection of final LPs.

Andrea Smith Gallery welcomes back Sedona healing artist, Anah Laudenslager designs simply elegant, gemstone bead jewelry to spark the awakening of a woman’s essential self; a radiant gem within.

Each design is masterfully hand-crafted and then bathed in sound to clear and recharge gemstones to their pristine frequency.

When worn on the body, they create a coherent field of healing and protection for the wearer.

Anah will be offering a sound frequency healing with each Radiant Gem jewelry purchase.

Original artwork is an alchemical blending of an artist’s inner world with an outer process. An artist connects to an inner vision, to something larger than themselves - some unspoken vastness and then embodies this connection with the creation of a piece of art.

One of the many reasons we respond so profoundly as we gaze upon the work of any artist is that we too are responding to something larger than ourselves.

Creative Gateways in West Sedona explores this profound relationship of an artist’s inner world with the outer world in their new exhibition As Above So Below - As Within So Without.

Gallery of Modern Masters highlights the work Bob Ichter who is best known for his brilliantly colored pastel stylized landscapes on suede.

His color saturated compositions fully convey his passion for nature. There will be an artist’s presentation at 5:30 p.m.

Goldenstein Gallery Sedona kicks off their most anticipated show of the season: The 14th Annual Cowboys and Indians Show.

Encapsulating the pioneering spirit of the quintessential Native and Western cultures, collectors are enthralled by the work of these artists that are deeply rooted in tradition yet flourishing with new styles portraying the imaginations of today. Meet visiting artists David DeVary Ben Wright and Carla Romero as well as other local artists.

Jason loves Sedona and Greg Lawson Galleries has several images to prove it. Those who know and love Jason will be visiting The Gallereum in West Sedona for the event but for those that haven’t yet made the connection: Don’t miss the Jason Loves Sedona Show at 2679 West SR 89A adjacent to Gerardo’s Italian Kitchen.

James Ratliff Gallery presents North by Southwest unveiling the stunning new pieces of artist Greg Heil. Ten years ago Heil visited the gallery as a young man eager to see if his work would fit and recognizing unique vision in his landscape James Ratliff has been nurturing his career even since. Meet Heil during 1st Friday in the Galleries, he will give a special talk at 6pm.

Lanning Gallery presents a special Gala Celebration, along with Turquoise Tortoise Gallery across the hall, to officially welcome new owners, Thomas and Jennifer Bryant Nagel. Live music and terrific refreshments will greet gallery goers and artists Gerald Moore and Randi Solin will be in town to unveil their latest works as their big autumn exhibition opens. Randi Solin, who creates magnificent hand-blown glass vessels, gives an Artist Talk at 6:30.

Lark Art invites you to join us as they celebrate From the Land Beneath the Big Sky. . . The Zany, Whimsical Critters of Ann Bishop. From a gregarious goat to a magical owl to a reflective rabbit, Ann captures the spirits of the animals she paints. Please drop by and be dazzled by Ann’s enchanting menagerie.

Mountain Trails Gallery at Tlaquepaque presents The Colors of Autumn featuring vibrant, colorful paintings by the gallery’s award-winning landscape and still-life painters, including plein air painters Betty Carr, Howard Carr, Bill Cramer, Joshua Been, Marcia Molnar, Susie Hyer, Gregory Stocks, Troy Collins, E.J. Paprocki, and more. Also featured are paintings by wildlife artists Adele Earnshaw, Joe Garcia, Amy Lay, Jennifer O’Cualain, Stephen J. Krasemann, and Corrina Johnson as well as sculpture by gallery artists.

Do you love wildlife? So does Sedona sculptor Kim Kori. Come meet Kim at Rowe Fine Art Gallery and see her latest sculptures depicting Mother Nature’s smallest creatures. The show continues tomorrow from 1 to 4 p.m. Wine and appetizers will be served.

Turquoise Tortoise Gallery joins the special Gala Celebration, along with Lanning Gallery across the hall, to officially welcome their new owners. Navajo artist Redwing Nez unveils many new paintings – complex Contemporary works that present imagery and symbols of his people. A special jewelry Trunk Show by Mummy’s Bundle will also be part of the excitement that evening as a wide variety of their wearable art jewelry is presented, with designs inspired by ancient Native American cultures of the West and Southwest.

For more information on the Sedona Gallery Association please visit www.SedonaGalleryAssociation.com where you can find a complete listing of galleries, events and a printable map to all locations. You can also find them on Facebook.