Editorial: Meaningful debate on gun control too much to expect

One thing we cannot depend on in the aftermath of Sunday’s horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas is meaningful, respectful dialog on gun control in America.
There will be posturing. Democrats predictably will cite statistics showing America having more public mass shootings than any other country in the world. Republicans will cite the absolute truths guaranteed by our nation’s 2nd Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
And from there, it will get ugly.
That’s what you can depend on.
‘Fighting over the issues on which we disagree is more important than finding solutions to the problems over which we are so quick to argue’
America has lost the art of civil discourse. We have forgotten what it means to agreeably disagree. Forget about compromise, fighting over the issues on which we disagree is more important than finding solutions to the problems over which we are so quick to argue.
This is not a problem unique to the halls of Congress. Statesmanship became a lost skill in Washington years ago.
No, this is a problem that trickles all the way down, or perhaps up, to or from you and me. Too many of us are guilty of drawing lines in the sand and making enemies of anyone who crosses that divider between our own personal view of right and wrong. Too many of us refuse to listen to those whose opinions differ from ours on political and social issues. Further, too many of us typically tend to respond to those who view things through a different set of lenses by insulting them. Nowhere is this more prevalent, and ugly, than in the cyber world of social media.
Sure, gun control is the obvious issue of the day, and one that certainly deserves thoughtful dialogue. But too many of us are so quick-tempered and singularly opinionated any more that even the next Tweet from Donald Trump is reason for a firestorm of ugly exchanges on Facebook.
Whether it’s gun control or any of the other myriad issues that need resolution in our country, we can forget about noble statesmanship and compromise in Washington, D.C.
But before you go on a rant about the quality of leadership that exists in our country today, stop and take a look in the mirror.
The enemy clearly is us.
