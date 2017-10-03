Patriot House celebrates grand opening

COTTONWOOD – Troops transitioning out of the military may not have to worry that they won’t find a home or a job when they come home.

Gary and Jenise Rideout’s new transitional housing development, the Patriot House, which is built, owned and operated by their nonprofit entity, Adopt a Vet, Inc., is now open.

Financed by USDA Rural Development, the Patriot House is a modern, transitional living facility with four individual units and one family unit, which are fully ADA compliant.



The House features a large central kitchen.

Adopt a Vet’s primary mission is to help homeless veterans and veterans at risk of becoming homeless. The

Patriot House is unique in that it dually provides transitional housing with job opportunities at a single site.



Veterans’ employment opportunities are offered through Vets 4 Hire, the Rideouts’ co-located business which can provide veterans with the vital skills and job opportunities they need to become self-sustaining and independent.



“This latest milestone reflects the high value Vetraplex/Vets4Hire and Adopt a Vet, Inc. place on the skills of our nation’s Veterans,” said Vetraplex founder and president, Gary Rideout. “We’re devoted to putting the words, ‘thank you for your service’ into action.”



For more info, call Gary Rideout at 928-284-2022 or to learn more, visit www.usadoptavet.org.



Adopt a Vet is an affiliate of Vets 4 Hire and Vetraplex, located 125 S. 6th St. in Cottonwood.