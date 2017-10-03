Walmart gives $37,000 to Yavapai Food Council

Cottonwood Walmart store Co-Manager Chris Quiroz presented a $37,000 check to Yavapai Food Council’s Executive Director Amy Aossey Friday morning to be used to fight hunger. Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski, as well as Walmart employees, attended.

Quiroz says that giving back is an important part of the culture at Walmart. One of the most important ways we do that is by assisting in the fight against hunger nationally and here in Arizona.

Over 42 million people in the United States struggle to put food on the table, including more than 1 million friends and neighbors in Arizona.

For far too many the need is great, there is a gap every month between the paycheck coming in and what it costs to pay the rent and feed their families, according to Quiroz.

That is why, in the last fiscal year alone, cash and in-kind charitable donations from Walmart, Sam’s Club, and the Walmart Foundation totaled $28 million in Arizona.

Walmart has donated 15 million pounds of food to local food banks. That is the equivalent of 12.5 million meals.

All together between the ceremony at the Cottonwood Walmart’s store Friday morning, and others happening around the same time in Phoenix, Tucson, and Safford, Arizona, the Walmart Foundation is announcing $460,000 in grant donations to the nine non-profits throughout the state of Arizona.

Quiroz says on behalf of the Cottonwood Walmart, the Walmart Foundation, he is incredibly proud to present one of these state giving grants to a worthy organization doing invaluable, critical work to curb hunger in Yavapai County.

The Yavapai Food Council is a tremendous example of Neighbors Helping Neighbors.

Since 2009 the Yavapai Food Council has been leading and supporting county-wide efforts aimed at eliminating hunger and creating a sustainable food system throughout the region.