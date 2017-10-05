Letter: This old soldier will always stand for flag, National Anthem

Editor:
This mature ”old soldier” always has, and always will, stand for the American Flag and our National Anthem, symbols of our imperfect country. To not do so would dishonor all who have sacrificed so much, including their lives.
As much as I loved to play and watch football, I don’t do so anymore.
Sam Morey
Cottonwood
