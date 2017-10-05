Obituary: James Sperger 1934-2017

James Sperger passed away on September 21, 2017 and was born on March 2, 1934.

Jim was a born leader, kind, gentle, honest and hardworking.

He was a pioneer in computer technology.

He loved serving his Lord through the church.

It comes as a surprise to many that Jim rode motorcycles and was a huge fan of motorcycle racing.

Jim is survived by his wife Dottie Fulton Sperger, son Floyd (wife Debbie) of Sterling Park, Virginia, sister Shirley Kummer of Anaheim, California, 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service was held at Spirit of Joy Lutheran Church on September 24 and a reception followed at the Cottonwood Ranch Clubhouse.

He was interred on September 28 at Valley View Cemetery in Clarkdale.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.