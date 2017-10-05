Volunteering ‘provides a platform to engage in shared activities’

CAMP VERDE – Not two weeks away, Fort Verde Days’ chief volunteer groups are still looking for people to help with a multitude of responsibilities.

For the weekend event scheduled for Oct. 13-15, volunteers are still needed to be gatekeepers, parade workers, set up and breakdown labor, play sheriffs and deputies for the Jail-A-Thon, as well as workers for the salsa (not the salsa dance) contest.

Camp Verde Promotions needs a total of 86 volunteers for the remaining duties, but only as 13 signed up to help.

Earlier this year, Camp Verde Promotions and the Camp Verde Business Alliance established a partnership that will eventually see a change of leadership at CVP.

Julie Scott, vice president of the business alliance, began volunteering a year ago with the Town’s events.

Scott talks about Fort Verde Days and what volunteering means to her.

Q: What sorts of activities will you be doing as a Fort Verde Days volunteer?

A: I will be assisting with measuring and marking out the booth spaces on the field, set-up on the field, and helping with the line-up of the parade participants.

During the parade I will be a sheriff arresting individuals for the Camp Verde Promotions Jail-A-Thon and facilitating the Piñata games.

I will also be doing the will call at our booth for the online carnival ticket sales, working in the CVBA booth, and filling in in various other volunteer positions as needed throughout the event.

Once the event is over, there will be clean-up, break-down, etc.

Q: How many volunteer hours do you expect to put in for Fort Verde Days?

A: If I was to include volunteer hours prior to the event such as the Board Meetings, and other activities; helping to construct and paint the mobile jails for the Jail-A-Thon, contacting people for various reasons, along with several other tasks, errands, marking out the field, assisting with vendor set-up and the event itself, more than 60 total hours.

Fort Verde Days weekend alone? Nine hours on Friday, 15 hours on Saturday and 11 hours on Sunday.

Q: What is the best part about volunteering in your community?

A: All the incredible and intriguing individuals I come in contact with and get to work alongside during various functions and events.

Volunteering provides a platform to engage in shared activities with people from all walks of life, different backgrounds, personalities and interests and fosters community cohesion.

Many of my friendships and working relationships have blossomed from volunteering within the Town of Camp Verde and its surrounding areas at different venues.

Q: How different would Fort Verde Days be without its volunteers?

A: Considering that the Camp Verde Promotions Board consists fully of volunteers and they are the entity that puts on the three events in Town, if there were no volunteers, these heritage events would not continue.

This would negatively impact the community economically as a whole through loss of tourism and revenue.

