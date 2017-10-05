Yavapai-Apache Nation installs three new council members

CAMP VERDE – On Sept. 29, the Yavapai-Apache Nation swore in three new members to its Tribal Council, as Genevieve Datsi, Darlene Rubio and Thomasene Cardona defeated Billy Garner, David Kwail and Annette Mendez in the Nation’s Sept. 16 general election.

As is customary with the Nation, the election board had three days to certify the election, according to Don Decker, the Nation’s Public Relations representative.

The new council members were then sworn in after a 10-day waiting period in the event the election would be challenged.

With a total of 392 votes cast, including 55 absentee ballots and one spoiled absentee ballot, Datsi finished with 116 votes, Rubio with 107 votes and Cardona with 89 votes.

The Nation’s newest council members will join Tribal Council Chair Jane Russell-Winiecki and Vice Chairman Larry Jackson, Sr., as well as Rachel Hood, Cindy Nahee, Siera Russell and Jaime Valles.

Neither Kwail nor Mendez sought re-election to the council. Garner finished fifth with 79 votes, behind challenger Roberta Pavatea, who finished one vote short of tying Cardona, with 88 votes.

The election included voters from Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Middle Verde and Tunlii, as well as absentee ballots.

During the swearing in ceremony, the new council members addressed their fellow council members, as well as members of the public who attended the meeting.

Other members of the Yavapai-Apache Nation who ran for election include Dawn Beauty, Thomas Beauty, Frieda Eswonia, Linda Evans, Harry Hood Jr., Dave Kinsey Jr., Angelina Smith, Genevieve Stacey-Wright and Raymond Trujillo.

What Genevieve Datsi said:

“I recognized my grandmother who walked to San Carlos as a little girl and stayed in San Carlos and did not return. As a tribal nation, we can never forget those ones who were here before us and were held as prisoners of war for 25 years; who gave their lives so we can have freedom. To move forward, I have forgiveness.

“We are not like anyone else in the world, we are Yavapai and Apache nation with our language, customs and traditions. We will work together to build a stronger nation.

“As a tribal council we have ethics and responsibilities to abide by to ensure you have an accountable tribal council.

“The council chambers belong to all tribal members.”

What Darlene Rubio said:

“First of all I would like to thank the Creator above. For all things are possible.

Including those who have entrusted and elected me, as your Tribal Council representative for the next three years. Thank you for your confidence in me, in order to serve you and all tribal members of this great Nation.

“Our nation is strong and can carry on staying resilient for years to come, as long as we continue to stand by each other during the good or bad; we all know about what our ancestors endured during the days of Exodus; from this we learned to move forward in life, as they did, in order to stay in existence.

“My heart is with our future and strength from the Creator.”

What Thomasene Cardona said:

“The support you show today by being present is wonderful and I thank you. I would also like to thank the election board for their work and commitment to upholding the laws and policies of the Nation to ensure your participation throughout the election process which is very important.

The challenges our nation faces are great, but there is nothing preventing us from accomplishing our goals except us. I firmly believe participation and collaboration is what will create real transformation and will move our nation to a better place.

“I am excited about the work that lies ahead because I will have the opportunity to work with Darlene Rubio, Genevieve Datsi and the rest of the council to create a system that supports participation, collaboration, but also seeks to create a closer relationship with the Nation’s communities and YAN citizens.”

-- Don Decker of the Yavapai-Apache Nation’s Public Relations Department helped with this report