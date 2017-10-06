Western Light: The Painted Desert

Here in Northern Arizona, we are blessed to have many stunning views nearby, not the least of which is the Painted Desert. Located just north of I-40 near Winslow and Holbrook, the Painted Desert is an artist's dream, a panorama of nature's canvas brushed by every color of the palette. The views are timeless, but not static; shadows and sun play tag across the endless reaches, dust devils whirl by, and jackrabbits and antelope skitter across the landscape, unaware of the beauty around them.

Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.