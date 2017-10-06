Western Light: The Painted Desert

Here in Northern Arizona, we are blessed to have many stunning views nearby, not the least of which is the Painted Desert. Located just north of I-40 near Winslow and Holbrook, the Painted Desert is an artist's dream, a panorama of nature's canvas brushed by every color of the palette. The views are timeless, but not static; shadows and sun play tag across the endless reaches, dust devils whirl by, and jackrabbits and antelope skitter across the landscape, unaware of the beauty around them.
Melissa Bowersock is a photographer and multi-genre author with multiple novels and non-fiction titles to her credit. For more information, visit her web page at www.newmoonrising.net.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.