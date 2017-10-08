Camp Verde celebrates 60th annual Fort Verde Days

CAMP VERDE – Imagine a hot cup of Joe – or some juice – and a stack of pancakes knuckle deep in syrup and butter. Add a few sausages, and there you have it, the Camp Verde Kiwanis’ annual pancake breakfast.

This is how Camp Verdeans start the second Saturday in October each year.

It’s part of the Fort Verde Days festivities, a way for folks who identify themselves as Camp Verdeans to gather with friends, swap stories and prepare for the day – and weekend – ahead of them.

This year’s pancake breakfast will be held at the Ramada on Hollamon Street between Fort Verde State Historic Park and the Community Center.

The 60th annual Fort Verde Days celebration will be held this year on Oct. 13-15, with a three-day weekend full of fun in the sun. Live music, old-time base ball, a slew of historical reenactments, vendors and beer garden, arts and crafts – and more than one’s fair share of food.

Remembering Pioneer Days

And don’t forget the Fort Verde Days Parade, which starts at 10 a.m. and traverses down historic Main Street.

The theme this year at the parade is “Remembering Pioneer Days,” so come get your spot early, as spaces fill up pretty quickly. Dozens of floats and specialty vehicles, as well as men, women and children of all ages competing for trophies that will be presented later that afternoon on the soccer field.

This year’s parade grand marshal is none other than Fort Verde State Park Manager Sheila Stubler.

Fort Verde Days begins each year with the carnival, at 4 p.m. sharp on the soccer field behind Camp Verde Town Hall on Main Street.

Carnival tickets are $25 at the gate. Pre-sale tickets are available before the celebratory weekend for $18 at both Camp Verde Bashas’ and Camp Verde Feeds.

Sunday is $20 at the carnival gates.

There’s plenty of cold brew for everyone at the beer garden. Come out Friday, Saturday and/or Sunday for a cold one, and don’t forget to visit the plethora of vendors, also on the soccer field.

Saturday and Sunday, Fort Verde State Historic Park will be the place to experience living-history as re-enactors, military drills and special presentations transport you back to when Camp Verde was first settled by Anglo Americans.

Bad words’ll cost ya!

Throughout the year, the Fort Verde Excelsiors play 1860s-era baseball on the historic park’s Parade Grounds. At 1 p.m. Saturday, watch the Excelsiors – or better yet, play with the Excelsiors – at they take on the Champions of Prescott. But watch your language. Bad words’ll cost ya two bits!

As they say in the popular board game Monopoly: Do not pass go! Do not collect $200!

Camp Verde Promotions will sponsor a Jail-A-Thon on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon.

Minimum cost for the warrant is $5, and it’s also $5 for bail. Proceeds go to Camp Verde Promotions to help operate the town’s signature events, which also include Cornfest and the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival.

Pay for both the arrest and the bail at the time of issuing the warrant, of make the ‘perp’ pay to get out of jail.

For more information, call Nikki Miller at 928-592-9137.



At 11 a.m. Sunday, Boys Scouts will teach orienteering on the Fort Verde Parade Grounds, as well as set up a course for participants.

Fort Verde Art Show is back

Also come out to enjoy the annual cornhole competitions, with cash prizes to be awarded. After a year off, the Fort Verde Days Art Show is back, and this time it will feature the artists who call Camp Verde High School their home.

Anyone who likes pickles and pies will appreciate the Verde Valley Questers annual fundraiser to help restore the historic Hance House on Coppinger Street.

The Hance House, built in 1917 by Judge George Hance, is owned and operated by the Camp Verde Historical Society.

Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until sold out, pies will be on sale at Hance House, at $15 per pie or $4 a slice, with a jar of Lynn Sweitzer’s family-recipe pickles are on sale for $8 per jar.

Fort Verde Days is presented each year by the volunteers who call themselves Camp Verde Promotions. If it weren’t for Camp Verde Promotions, not only would these events not run smoothly, they likely wouldn’t exist.

Call Camp Verde Promotions at 928-301-0922 or visit www.campverdepromotions.org for more information or to volunteer.

Camp Verde Promotions Schedule of Events

Friday, Oct. 13

4-11 p.m. Carnival Opens Soccer Field

4-9 p.m. Vendors & Beer Garden Soccer Field

4-8 p.m. Craft Fair Community Gym

4-8 p.m. Camp Verde High School Art Town Hall Room 305

4-7 p.m. Live Entertainment by Sweet Baby Ray Blue Smoke Soccer Field Stage

6-9 p.m. Corn Hole Competition, cash prizes, $50/25, 10 team’s minimum Soccer Field

6:30 p.m. Kingdom of the Spiders movie, free Community Library

7:30-9 p.m. Live Entertainment by Emanant Day Soccer Field Stage

Saturday, Oct. 14

7-9:30 a.m. Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast Ramada

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Lions Club Car Show Rio Verde Plaza

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Vendors Open Community Field

10 a.m. Parade Main Street

11a.m.-8 p.m. Craft Show Community Gym

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Camp Verde High School Art Show Town Hall Room 305

9 a.m.-12p.m. Jail-a-Thon (Arrest $5, Get Out of Jail $5, No Bail 15 Min in Jail Parade Route

10 a.m.-9 p.m. Beer Garden Soccer Field

11 a.m.-11 p.m Carnival Soccer Field

12-3 p.m. Live Entertainment by Ch Soccer Field Stage

1:30 p.m. Presentation of Colonel’s Daughter Soccer Field Stage

2:30 p.m. Presentation of Parade Winners Soccer Field Stage

4-6 p.m. Live Entertainment by Dave Rice Soccer Field Stage

6-9 p.m. Corn Hole Competition, cash prizes, $50/25, minimum 10 teams Soccer Field

6:30-9 p.m. Live Entertainment by Thunder & Lightnin’ Soccer Field Stage

Sunday, Oct. 15

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Hispanic Amigo Sunday Community Center

11 a.m Stick Horse Race 6-9 years (stick horses provided Community Center

12 p.m.-1 p.m. Salsa Contest (hot & regular, cash prizes Ramada

2 p.m. Piñata Games Ramada

11 a.m Cub Scout Pack #7193 Pine Wood Derby Exhibition Wood Street

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Craft Show Community Gym

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Camp Verde High School Art Show Town Hall Room 305

11 a.m.-4 p.m Vendors & Beer Garden Soccer Field

11 a.m. Carnival Opens Soccer Field

1-4 p.m. Live Entertainment Featuring Hispanic Music Soccer Field Stage

Go to www.campverdepromotions.org or call 928-301-0922 for more information.

All program items subject to change.

Fort Verde State Historic Park Schedule of Events

Saturday, Oct. 14

9 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony & Cannon Demonstration Parade Grounds

10 a.m. Fort Verde Days Parade Downtown Main Street

After Parade Equestrian Presentation of Colonel’s Daughter Parade Grounds

12 p.m Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations ($6 donation) Cook Shack

1p.m. Dr. Sam Palmer: “The Battle of Big Dry Wash” Admin Building

1 p.m. Vintage Baseball Parade Grounds

2:30 p.m. Military Fashion Commanding Officer’s Quarters

3:30 p.m. Cannon Demonstration Parade Grounds

5 p.m. Flag Retreat Ceremony Parade Grounds

Throughout the day: Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations;

Living History, Camp Displays; Infantry/Artillery Drills

Sunday, Oct. 15

9 a.m. Flag Raising Ceremony Parade Grounds

9:30 a.m. Military Drills Parade Grounds

10 a.m. 1880s Period Church Service Commanding Officer’s Quarters

11 a.m. Orienteering - Boy Scouts Parade Grounds

11 a.m. Martha and Jack Summerhayes Parade Grounds

12 p.m Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations ($6 donation) Cook Shack

12:30 p.m. Red Turner presents “Seminole Indian Scouts Admin Building

12:30 p.m. Dr. Sam Palmer presents “Battle of Big Dry Wash” Admin Building

2 p.m. Flag Retreat Ceremony Parade Grounds

Throughout the day: Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations; Living History, Camp Displays; Infantry Drills

--- Schedule is tentative and subject to change ---