Camp Verde Volunteer of the Month

Dennis Hach of the Camp Verde Senior Center presented Joy Bork with the October Volunteer of the Month award. Joy has been working at the Camp Verde Senior Center Thrift Store for 6 years. She enjoys working at the store where she can meet people and have fun. We all love having Joy with us at the Thrift Store.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.