Mingus Union, Valley Academy close to one-year agreement

COTTONWOOD – After two hours – and several months – district governing boards with Mingus Union High School District and Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education are close to a one-year intergovernmental agreement.

The two district boards and their superintendents spent much of a Thursday joint meeting discussing both the pay structure of satellite programs as well as who would own career and technical education equipment should the two districts eventually end their working relationship.

At the end of the day, both sides were saying the same thing.

Both Mingus Union and Valley Academy agreed to have legal counsel go through the agreement’s Summary of Changes based on language added by Valley Academy – and agreed to meet again most likely in the next week to vote on the IGA, said Valley Academy Board President Frank Vander Horst.

“We’re not across the finish line, but we’ve turned the corner,” Vander Horst said.

Lynn Leonard, Mingus Union’s business manager, admitted that the legalese of the agreement can be “very confusing.”

“It can be hard for both sides to talk the same language,” she said. “Tonight we were able to do it.”

Though both sides are on the verge of signing off on a one-year career and technical education partnership, Valley Academy board member Jeff Wassell and Mingus Union Board President Anita Glazar each said during the meeting that eventually extending the agreement beyond the one year would be ideal.

Because the initial agreement had been structured based on a three-year commitment, both sides agreed to have legal counsel review the changes both boards agreed to on Thursday.

“There’s a lot of this IGA that’s applicable to one year, but not applicable to three years,” Wassell said.

