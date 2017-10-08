New, expansive meeting room for Cottonwood Library

Public libraries across the country are always trying to recognize the needs of their community, and they strive to transform and meet those needs in any way they can.

Not long ago the Cottonwood Public Library identified the need for a larger, better-equipped, and free meeting space available to non-profit groups and organizations to be used for meetings that are educational, cultural, or civic in nature. The existing meeting room has a capacity of 27 people, a fact that severely limited the types of programming the library could offer.







After recognizing the need, the library took action. Their collection of large print books was moved into the audio visual room which opened up a meeting space large enough to accommodate one-hundred people. This was a massive project which entailed moving a collection of over eight-thousand large print books and five twenty-foot shelving units to a different part of the library. Library staff, volunteers and the maintenance crew all teamed up and worked together to make it a relatively quick transition.



Once the new space was created, a new need arose. Adequate furnishings and technology are essential to any effective meeting space and the library did not have the means to purchase

an expensive new collection of tables, chairs and equipment needed to outfit their new space. It was the perfect opportunity to write a grant. Co-written by Library Supervisor Mary Griffith and Library Assistant II Kyle Smith, an LSTA grant was prepared and submitted in March of 2017.

The Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) is the only federal program exclusively for libraries and is administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). Grant funds are distributed to libraries nationwide for projects that help to expand library services and improve access to information. This year alone $800,000 was distributed to libraries across the state of Arizona through LSTA funds.







The grant was titled “If You Build It, They Will Come,” and requested funds for tables, chairs, and the installation of audio/visual equipment to allow for new types of library programming. Letters of support came from the Verde Valley Computer Club, Local First Arizona, the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension, the Yavapai County Free Library District, the City of Cottonwood Economic Development Director and Public Works Department and the Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District. The library extends a huge thank you to these organizations for their support of the project.

In June of 2017 the library was pleased to announce that they had been awarded a partially-funded LSTA grant for $16,700. Over the course of the next three months, twenty new flip-top tables were ordered, as well as eighty stackable chairs. An overhead projector with ceiling-mounted speakers and a wireless microphone system was also installed.









The library would like to invite the entire community to an Open House to see the new meeting room on October 20 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski will be in attendance and refreshments will be provided.











This project is supported by the Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, a Division of the Secretary of State, with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

-- City of Cottonwood