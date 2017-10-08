Obituary: Wayne Glen Jones 1927-2017

Wayne Glen Jones was born in Chandler, Arizona, on August 14, 1927, to Mabel (Payne) Jones and James Lesley Jones. He journeyed to heaven on September 29, 2017, at the age of 90, from Cottonwood, Arizona.



As a child, Wayne attended school in Clarkdale, Arizona, and graduated from Clarkdale High School. He enlisted in the navy at the age of 18, and held the rank of seaman second class.

After his honorable discharge from the navy, he moved to Palm Springs, California, where, at a small Assembly of God church, he gave his heart and life to Jesus Christ. He then felt the calling to become a minister of the gospel, and started holding revivals in churches in California and Arizona. He was ordained as an Assemblies of God minister in 1954, and served the Lord in this capacity until his passing.

At one of his first revival services, in Sedona, Arizona, he met and married the love of his life, LaVerne (Newton) Jones. To this marriage were born his two children, Wayne PL Jones and Janice Faye Jones.

Wayne’s greatest joy and passion was studying and preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ. There were many people who were saved, healed, and delivered under his ministry, and many more who were encouraged and helped to live victorious Christian lives. He served as a Presbyter for the Arizona and Rocky Mountain Districts of the Assemblies of God for many years, and was responsible for setting in order several churches under the Assemblies. He assisted these districts also in being part of the parliamentary and certification committees.

Wayne loved to be outdoors, and he loved hunting, fishing, and camping with family and friends. He and LaVerne also liked to travel, and to take motorcycle trips with friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Mabel and Les Jones, and by his sisters, Thelma Root and Alma Paul.

He is survived by his wife, LaVerne, his children, Wayne PL (Jeanie) Jones, and Janice (Marvin) Lord, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

The funeral service for Wayne will be held at Canyon Trails Cowboy Church in Sedona, Arizona, Tuesday, October 10, at 2:00 p.m. His gravesite service will be held in Cortez, Colorado, Wednesday, October 11, at 3 p.m.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.