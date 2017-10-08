Simple tips to keep your pets safe from wildlife

The Verde Valley is thriving with desert wildlife – from rattlesnakes to red-tailed hawks – which can be dangerous for a domestic cat or dog.

Follow these tips to reduce the odds of your beloved pet from getting snagged by a predator:

On your property:

Feed pets indoors or immediately remove leftover food if fed outside.

Keep cats indoors or in a secure outdoor enclosure. Supervise small pets when they are outside, even in fenced-off areas.

Do not feed wildlife or give them an opportunity to feed. Keep garbage cans closed and secured. Bird feeders should be kept up high.

While walking your dog:

Walk your dog on a leash. Avoid wildlife you’ve spotted on a walk, like javelinas or coyotes, by leading your dog in another direction. Do not run from coyotes or mountain lions, who have chasing instincts. (Walking your dog on a leash ensures they won’t run after wildlife, either.)

Stand and face a mountain lion if encountered, raise your arms and throw whatever you can reach without crouching or turning away. Allow them a chance to escape after they realize you and your pet are not easy prey.

Carry a can filled with pennies or pebbles. Javelinas and coyotes can be scared off by making loud noises and throwing small rocks in their direction. Spraying a large squirt gun filled with diluted ammonia (10% ammonia and 90% water) may also work on javelinas.

Pick up small dogs if predators are spotted – dogs under 25 pounds are the most likely to be endangered by a coyote. (Typically coyotes will not go after larger dogs, but groups might.)

Train your dog how to respond:

Ensure your dog has a strong recall response, especially if they are off-leash.

Enroll your pooch in rattlesnake avoidance training. Not all dogs instinctively know to avoid snakes.

Keep an eye on your dog – groups of coyotes have been known to lure dogs away from their owner.

-- Information for this article was sourced from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.