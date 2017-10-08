Town of Clarkdale awarded Homeland Security Grant

Clarkdale will hold a regular meeting Tuesday Oct. 10, 6 p.m., Clark Memorial Clubhouse Men’s Lounge.
New items on the agenda include an update on Yavapai College Outreach update by Dr. James Perey, the executive dean; an update on the Clarkdale Magistrate Court; and an the approval of an agreement between the Arizona Department of Homeland Security and the Clarkdale Police Department in which a grant was awarded for the Foothills Antenna.
Clarkdale was awarded the grant under the Homeland Security Grant Program for The Foothills Antenna Sept. 25. The project proposal is to install additional antenna to improve communication the Foot Hills, Black Hills, Haskell Springs subdivisions and the Yavapai College area of Clarkdale. The ADHS will provide up to $55,460 for the project, including labor and installation costs.
