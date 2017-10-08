Trial date set for man charged with arson, cruelty to animals

Trial dates have been set for Brian Arthur Reade, a landlord who is facing charges for arson and cruelty to animals.
A four-day trial was set for May 15-18, 2018. The trial will have a 12-person jury.
Reade, of Glendale, previously missed two court dates due to medical reasons – documentation of which was supplied to the court. The court did not issue a warrant.
On Aug. 10, 2016, Officers arrested Reade for attempted arson after finding a “gutted” dog in a trailer occupied by Reade.
Reade, 52, is facing charges of attempting to commit arson of an occupied structure, burglary, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and cruelty to animals.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.