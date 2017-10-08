Trial date set for man charged with arson, cruelty to animals

Trial dates have been set for Brian Arthur Reade, a landlord who is facing charges for arson and cruelty to animals.

A four-day trial was set for May 15-18, 2018. The trial will have a 12-person jury.

Reade, of Glendale, previously missed two court dates due to medical reasons – documentation of which was supplied to the court. The court did not issue a warrant.

On Aug. 10, 2016, Officers arrested Reade for attempted arson after finding a “gutted” dog in a trailer occupied by Reade.

Reade, 52, is facing charges of attempting to commit arson of an occupied structure, burglary, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and cruelty to animals.