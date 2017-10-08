What's Happening: Oct. 8, 2017

One for the Verde Community Kayak Day

Please join us for a kayaking trip on the Verde River on Saturday, Oct. 14. Clarkdale Kayak Company has partnered with One for the Verde to offer our community a special 50 percent off rate of $40 per-person.

All proceeds will support One for the Verde and our river conservation grant program. You can choose from guided trips at either 11 a.m. or 3 p.m.

We will be paddling from Lower TAPCO to Tuzigoot, so plan for trips to last two hours.

Only 25 spots are available, so reserve your spot today by calling Clarkdale Kayak Company at 800-478-4711.

Newspaper seeks military veteran stories, photos

The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle newspapers are looking for photographs of Verde Valley veterans for inclusion in our Veteran’s Day special section, which will publish Friday Nov. 10, 2017.

Please email photographs to bhelm@verdenews.com as large-format, high resolution jpeg attachments.

In addition, please send a story up to 100 words in length describing your military service to our country. Information must include your name, branch of military service, rank, years of service, connection to the Verde Valley and a summary of your military service.

Or, if you would prefer to mail or drop off a copy of your photograph and story, please use the following address: Salute to Veterans, The Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. Photographs and information need to be delivered to the newspaper before Friday, Nov. 3.

Winter Veggies in the Verde Valley

It’s not too late to start growing cool-weather vegetables, and the Cottonwood Library will provide information and inspiration in a free, afternoon class on Oct. 17.

Now is the start-up time for growing your own winter veggies that are so good for you and guaranteed organic because you did it yourself.

From leafy greens to carrots to broccoli grown in containers, straw-bales, lasagna, or beds, there’s a variety to suit everyone, even if you have a black thumb.

Whether you have a large area of good soil or a small spot of concrete, there is some way you can grow fresh veggies during the next few months.

Rae Ebeling, The Tomato Lady, will have slides and handouts and loves to talk gardening. This free class will be in held in Meeting Room B on Tuesday, Oct.17 from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. The library is located at 100 S. 6th St.

Ebeling would also like to remind everyone that the City of Cottonwood has a Community Garden. Now is a particularly good time of the year to start a plot at the garden, which is located in Riverfront Park. For more information on the garden please contact City Clerk Marianne Jimenez at 928-340-2727.

Rezzonico Park native grass planting volunteers needed

The Friends of Verde River Greenway, with support from The Nature Conservancy (TNC), will plant a native grass demonstration field to increase public interest in landscaping with drought tolerant native plants to increase water conservation efforts.

Partnering with the Town of Camp Verde at Rezzonico Park, located across from the library, we will grow a half-acre of wild-collected native grasses to showcase the production of drought tolerant native grasses for the public.

The proposed half-acre grass field will be comprised of wild-collected native grasses from the area, including Blue Gramma, Cane Bluestem, Sand Dropseed, Giant Sacaton and Bull Grass.

These grasses will increase wildlife habitat, including food for birds, nesting habitat for pollinators, reduce bare ground, and beautify Rezzonico Park with native plants.

Please join us to assist with planting, weeding and irrigating at Rezzonico Park on Friday, Oct. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

For more information, register at: https://tinyurl.com/y7q4hc94.





Tamarisk Coalition luncheon

Come learn about Friends of Verde River Greenway and the Tamarisk Coalition’s efforts to address the issue of invasive plants in a collective effort to heal rivers in Arizona and how you can get involved.

Lunch will be held on Thursday, Oct. 19, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center, in the Cottonwood room. This event is free.

For more information or to register, https://tinyurl.com/y9ocpbge.



Volunteers needed for Red Flats Meadow Restoration and Erosion Control Project

With Friends of Verde River Greenway and our partner the National Forest Foundation, volunteers will help implement the final stage of the erosion control work by moving down vegetation to gullies to catch and hold sediment.

This simple technique will go a long way to protect the Verde River and downstream water supply. Please join us to prevent erosion by hauling cut juniper logs and branches into the stream channel on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

We will be meeting at the Jerome Public Parking Lot, west of the Jerome Fire Station. For more information and to register visit: https://nff.wildapricot.org/event-2654004.





Verde Valley Seed Library

The last day to get free seeds for your Fall/Winter garden before the cold weather arrives is Oct. 14.

The Verde Valley Seed Library still has a selection of free veggie seeds ready to be planted. Come by and pick out free seeds for your favorite vegetables at the Seed Library at the Cottonwood Public Library, located at 100 S. 6th St., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 14.

There will be experienced gardeners on hand to answer questions, show you planting guides and give you information on The Verde Thumbs Garden Club.

The Verde Valley Seed Library is both a collection of free, open-pollinated seeds, which are seeds that can be saved, and a community of gardeners coming together to celebrate their hobby.

So come check out some free seeds, grow the plants, save some of the seeds and return them at the end of the growing season. Those seeds will then be available for another gardener to check out.

Saving locally grown seeds helps them become adapted to our soil and climate and they become more productive.

Verde River Rockhounds

Verde River Rockhounds will meet on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion, located on Calvary Way in Cottonwood.

The club’s purpose is to assist members in the identification and collection of rocks and minerals and develop lapidary arts knowledge and skills.

The speaker will be Kip Williams who will present a slide show on the Cave of the Crystals. This cave is connected to the Naica Mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

It contains giant selenite crystals, some of the largest ever found. National Geographic produced a special on the mine that aired on the Discovery Channel in 2011.

Guests are welcome. Club memberships are available.

National Friends of the Library Week

In celebration of 2017 National Friends of the Library Week, the following events will be held at the Cottonwood Public Library.

Monday, October 16 – The movie, “Dead Poet’s Society” will be shown in Meeting Room B at 10:30 a.m. Popcorn will be served.



Wednesday, October 18 – A bag lunch book discussion will take place in Meeting Room A from 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. Bring your bag lunch and join in an informal discussion of books that you currently are reading or have read. Share your thoughts with all the participants. Coffee and lemonade will be provided.

Search & Rescue Operations Protect Life and enhance Safety

Please join The Sedona Women for their Oct. 11 program from 10 a.m. until noon, which will feature four local volunteers and one amazing dog who conduct search and rescue and recovery missions in the rugged terrain of Red Rock country.

Technical rescues are considered dangerous for both civilians and rescuers. Knowledge, skill, dedication and bravery in the face of saving lives becomes monumental as time, weather conditions and other factors play a role in both rescue and recovery efforts.

Hear amazing tales involving equipment such as helicopters, ropes and how water rescues differ from land rescues.

Learn about these amazing men and women who volunteer their time. Open to the public, this presentation will captivate all and provide valuable information for staying safe while enjoying our diverse terrain.



Hosted by The Sedona Women, “Dames Who Make a Difference” this event will be held at the Creative Life Center, located at 333 Schnebly Hill Road in Sedona.

For more information visit: www.thesedonawomen.com

Red Rooster Café now hosts open mic nights

The Red Rooster Café in Old Town Cottonwood presents the first in its series of monthly open mic nights on Friday, Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The open mic is for all ages and the patio is pet friendly. Hosted by two of the area’s favorite music girls, Christy Fisher and Nora Bolles, these events will feature an opening set by a spotlighted artist or group, followed by rotating acts on the open mic.

This week’s featured act is Reckoning Stone. A beautiful duo of Katie Immel on cello and Mark Wright on guitar.

The Red Rooster will have food and drink specials all night. Come play, sing, and bring your magic to the stage. Signups start at 5 p.m.

The Red Rooster Café is located at 901 North Main Street in Old Town Cottonwood.

VFW Post 7400 monthly breakfast

VFW Post 7400 will have its monthly breakfast, Saturday, Oct. 14.

Basic Breakfast: eggs your way, choice of ham, bacon or sausage, hash browns and toast. Donation of $7. Pancake Breakfast, with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Donation of $4. Biscuits and Gravy with choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Donation of $4. Start serving 8:30 a.m. till 10 a.m. Come on in enjoy breakfast and visiting.

Classic Cars to line Old Town Cottonwood’s Main Street

The City of Cottonwood is celebrating Historic 89A and the Verde Valley with Walkin’ on Main, Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vintage and classic cars will line the street through Historic Old Town Cottonwood, making a perfect backdrop for an iconic photo.

The Mingus Union High School Hot Rod club will facilitate the show and all proceeds go to improve the program for area youth

The event is presented by your local Edward Jones offices. The cost to enter a car is $5.

Sound Sleep using Aromatherapy and Essential Oils

Enhance good sleep habits and correct poor ones using aromatherapy and essential oils. Learn how to promote a restorative and natural sleep cycle. All aspects of health and well-being are supported by the quality of your sleep.

Classes are Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2–5 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library (OLLI workshop CV-669-17) and Thursday, Nov. 2, 2-4 p.m. at the Verde Valley Yavapai College Campus in Clarkdale (OLLI workshop V-689-17).

To register, contact Olli at 649-4275, 649-5500 or online at www.yc.edu/ollisv. For more information, contact Honey Judith Rubin at 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen at 928-451-4847.

Blacksmithing with Bill Morris

Enjoy a presentation and discussion on the history and techniques of shaping heated iron with an emphasis on the military employment of blacksmiths and farriers.

Bill Morris has an interest in knives and knife-making that has led him into the field of general blacksmithing and related crafts. Since retiring, Morris has spent much of his time making functional items in his shop in Camp Verde.

Tuesday, Oct. 10 9:30–12:30 in the Copper room at the Camp Verde Community Library.

To register, call Olli at 649.4275 or 649.5500 or at www.yc.edu/ollisv — this is class CV-665-17.

Four time-tested tools to increase your success

Add the tool of aromatherapy using carefully chosen essential oils to your work with visualizations, affirmations, and positive self-talk and increase your success! Smooth the way to the beautiful life you desire—and deserve.

Tuesdays, Oct. 10 through Nov. 14, from 2:30 p.m. – 5 p.m. at the Camp Verde Community Library’s Copper Room.

For information, call Honey Judith Rubin at 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen at 928-451-4847.

To register, contact Olli at 649-4275, 649-5500 or www.yc.edu/ollisv. This is learning group OLLI CV-615-17.

Civil Religion and Politics

The October Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley will be Civil Religion and Politics presented by Ben Krueger, Ph.D., Lecturer, School of Communication, Northern Arizona University.

The program will take place on Monday, Oct. 16, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., in Sedona. The program is a partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and is free and open to the public.

Dr. Krueger will be speaking on civil religion and the 2016 presidential election. Ben Krueger (PhD, University of Maryland) is a lecturer in the School of Communication at Northern Arizona University, where he teaches classes in communication theory and rhetoric.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization dedicated to public service in the field of government. It is a national organization -- open to both men and women -- whose purpose is to encourage political responsibility through informed and active participation in government.

For more information about League of Women Voters programs, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

EL Valle Artists Association monthly meeting

The EL Valle Artists Association will hold their monthly meeting on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. The meeting is held at the Pine Shadows Club House, located at 2050 W. State Route 89A in Cottonwood.

Monthly meeting fall on the second Thursday of each month, from September through May. The meetings are open to all artists and art lovers.

Claudia Hartley will demonstrate her art for the October meeting. She use color and shapes to capture the wonders of the world around her. Claudia’s demonstration will be a sample of her upcoming workshop, which will take place Oct 28, 2017.

Please visit the EL Valle Artists Association website, elvalleartists.org, for more information on membership, future art shows, meetings and demonstrations.

Or call 928-634-0076 for more information.

Republican Club luncheon

Everyone is invited to the Mingus Mountain Republican Club Luncheon Oct. 10 at 11a.m. at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #7400, 705 E. Aspen St. in Cottonwood.

The keynote speakers will be Arizona republican representative Bob Thorpe who has publicly condemned John McCain for failing to vote to repeal Obamacare.

Senator Silvia Allen will be the second keynote speaker updating on current issues. John Napper, running for Arizona Superior Court judge division 2 will explain his candidacy. Hezekiah Allen will talk about the Thunder Valley Rally 2017 event.

Michael Mathews will explain the Council’s proposed USE TAX for 86326 citizens. Speakers will be available for questions.

Lunch includes main dish, Salad and Dessert with Coffee or Iced Tea at $11. Without lunch, there is a meeting fee of $3.00, Sodas are $1.00 extra. Lunch is served at 11:15 a.m. RSVP by email MingusMountainRepublicans@gmail.com or call Carol at 928-301-2121.

Historic Preservation Commission

The City of Cottonwood is seeking applicants to fill two seat on its Historic Preservation Commission. Candidates must be residents of the City of Cottonwood. It is desirable that applicants have professional experience in the fields of architecture, planning, history, archeology, or construction.

The commission consists of seven members, five of whom shall be residents of the city, and two of whom need not be residents of the city, provided that the City Council finds at the time of their appointment that they have substantial ties within the corporate limits of the city, such as owning real property, owning a business, being employed within the city limits, or based on any other factors deemed relevant by the City Council.

If you are interested in serving your community, please consider volunteering. Commission/Board member applications are available at the Human Resources Office, 816 N. Main St., Cottonwood City Hall, 827 N. Main St., by calling 928-340-2732, or online at www.cottonwoodaz.gov.

Completed applications should be returned to the Human Resources Office or Cottonwood City Hall no later than 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13.

Verde Village community meeting

Verde Village will hold a community meeting from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Verde Village Clubhouse, located at 4855 E. Broken Saddle Drive in Cottonwood.

From 5-7 p.m., there will be a Flu Shot Clinic, sponsored by the Yavapai County Community Health Services. And from 7-9 p.m., Yavapai County Supervisor Randy Garrison will provide a General Update, then Carla Hover will provide a Community Health Services Update, Leslie Hoffman will talk about Elections, Verl Cook will present a Roads Update and Dwight Develyn will present Code Red.