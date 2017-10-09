Cornucopia founders to speak at  Just Eat It documentary screening

Thursday, October 12th, 6:30 p.m., Inspiration of Sedona will present a free, public screening of the award-winning Just Eat It: A food waste story documentary. This will be followed by an open, public discussion with Harvey and Julie Grady, the founders of Cornucopia Community Advocates, a local non-profit group that started the Verde Valley Food Bank, the Bountiful Kitchen, and numerous other food insecurity and waste recovery programs.

We all love food. As a society, we devour countless cooking shows, culinary magazines and foodie blogs. So how could we possibly be throwing nearly 50% of it in the trash?

Filmmakers and food lovers Jen and Grant dive into the issue of waste from farm, through retail, all the way to the back of their own fridge. After catching a glimpse of the billions of dollars of good food that is tossed out each year in North America, they pledge to quit grocery shopping cold turkey and survive only on foods that would otherwise be thrown away. In a nation where one in 10 people is food insecure, the images they capture of squandered groceries are both shocking and strangely compelling. But as Grant’s addictive personality turns full tilt towards food rescue, the ‘thrill of the find’ has unexpected consequences.

Featuring interviews with TED lecturer, author and activist Tristram Stuart and acclaimed author Jonathan Bloom, Just Eat It looks at our systemic obsession with expiry dates, perfect produce and portion sizes, and reveals the core of this seemingly insignificant issue that is having devastating consequences around the globe. Just Eat It brings farmers, retailers, inspiring organizations, and consumers to the table in a cinematic story that is equal parts education and delicious entertainment.

After the film, the founders of Cornucopia Community Advocates, Harvey and Julie Grady, will join a public discussion about local food waste and recovery, and be available to answer questions. Leslie Fox, Cornucopia’s Verde Valley food recovery coordinator will also join the discussion.

This year Cornucopia has launched a duplicatable and sustainable Food Recovery Program which establishes food transfer linkages between farmers, grocery stores and restaurants to supply additional food (that would have been wasted) to local food assistance programs in the Verde Valley and the Quad Cities areas.

The Inspiration of Sedona meets on the 2nd Thursday of each month. It is a non-profit, open meeting group, that strives to work together collectively for the betterment of ourselves, our communities, and the world. Its current format involves presenting inspiring and personally empowering events about the environmental and socially related issues we’re collectively facing, followed by interactive discussion. It is a member of the Sustainability Alliance, (sustainabilityallianceaz.org,) which is a coalition of local non-profits who are dedicated to illuminating a path toward a sustainable Verde Valley/Sedona region.