Kudos logo

Menu

New Movies: Coming to theaters Oct. 13

‘Marshall’ stars Dan Stevens, Kate Hudson, Keesha Sharp and Sophia Bush. Open Road Films

‘Marshall’ stars Dan Stevens, Kate Hudson, Keesha Sharp and Sophia Bush. Open Road Films

Originally Published: October 9, 2017 2:11 p.m.
Facebook

Marshall

Open Road Films

Director: Reginald Hudlin

Writers: Jacob Koskoff, Michael Koskoff

Producers: Reginald Hudlin. Paula Wagner, et al.

Cast: Dan Stevens, Kate Hudson, Sophia Bush, Keesha Sharp, et. al.

About a young Thurgood Marshall, the first African-American Supreme Court Justice, as he battles through one of his career-defining cases.

Rated PG-13 for mature thematic content, sexuality, violence and some strong language.

The Snowman

Universal Pictures

Director: Tomas Alfredson

Writers: Hossein Amini, Peter Straughan

Producers: Tim Bevan, Robyn Slovo, Peter Gustafsson, et al.

Cast: Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Chloë Sevigny, Val Kilmer, et. al.

photo

Rebecca Ferguson, Michael Fassbender, Chloë Sevigny and Val Kilmer star in ‘The Snowman.’ Universal Pictures

When an elite crime squad’s lead detective investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again.

With the help of a brilliant recruit, the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.