Tom Tayback and the Daddy O’s to rock around the clock at Sound Bites Grill

Saturday, October 14th, Tom Tayback and the Daddy O’s will be performing a Graffiti Gold 50’s and 60’s Rock n Roll Concert at Uptown Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill.

Recalling the good old days of sock hops and soda shops playing 45 records, this dinner concert is a blast from the past!

Tom Tayback will guide you on this trip down Memory Lane with tributes to Rock ‘n’ Roll legends like Elvis Presley, Bill Haley, Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, The Big Bopper, Little Richard, The Coasters, Fats Domino, Sam the Sham and more.

Show time is 7 p.m., doors open at 5:30 for those who want to enjoy dinner before the show. They offer a dinner package or you may order off the regular menu. The show lasts about 90 minutes. Tom Tayback has an extensive entertainment background and guides you thru Rock n Roll History in this musical production.

You may purchase tickets for the show by calling 928-282-2713. Tickets start at $20 and vary depending on how close you are to the stage. It is a social event so you may sit with others.

In addition, the weekend kicks off Friday Night Oct 13th with another flashback. The Robin Miller Trio returns where you will enjoy Rock & Roll from the 60’s, 70’s & 80’s

Dance to the music performed by Robin Miller on Guitar, Troy Perkins on bass and Ed Barattini on drums. Three of Sedona’s TOP musicians play all of your favorite dance tunes and let the good times roll.

The band will perform from 7-10 pm and there is a $10 Cover to sit in the show room and watch the music. You may dine in the main dining room or patio with no cover and still hear the music.

Every night Sound Bits Grill has someone on stage, either touring bands or local musicians. Thursday Night, Oct. 12th, Eric and Robin Miller a local father and son duo perform from 6-9 pm.

Most Sunday evenings, local pianist Phil Rossi performs on the baby grand from 6-9pm but this Sunday Oct 15th, The Classics will be performing 6-9pm, a Jazz Quartet featuring Eric Williams, Jeanie Carroll, Steve Douglas and George Bein. No Cover. Check out their calendar at www.soundbitesgrill.com for full list of events.

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops in uptown Sedona. They are open daily at 11:30 am until 9 pm and Fri and Sat nights until 10 pm. Enjoy food fun and music at this unique entertainment restaurant. Call 928-282-2713 for more details.