Wdya’Got: F Sharp, poo-tea, marbles, comedy at Sedona Hub

Join the Sedona Hub Thursday, October 12, 7 p.m., for the next “Wdya’Got?” Once a month musicians and storytellers gather at the Hub to share new (or rarely heard) material in an informal setting where the focus is on the performer in an intimate personal space, followed by the Zenprov Comedy team creating a long-form improv based on what just happened.

Opening the evening is music duo F Sharp - singer/song writer Cathy Ransom and musician Brian Mack - will bring you their unique brand of musical performance. They recently won 1st and 3rd place in Fourth Annual Verde River Songwriting Contest which they will share with us on Thursday the 12th.

Cathy Ransom is well known to theatre goers for her on stage performances, most recently in Round and Round the Garden and in The Mouth Project, which just opened on film. Cathy has been writing lyrics for about 40 years.

Brian Mack is the other part of ‘F Sharp’. He has played guitar in most English speaking (some patois) countries from Canada, Jamaica (where he started), to Scotland, England, Ireland Thailand, Cayman Islands. He says, “I’m an old geezer who played rock and roll for 50 odd (and I mean odd) years beginning in the ‘60s.”

Brian Mack and Cathy Ransom have been writing songs together for about 2 years. The duo tends toward folk rock but occasionally veers into blues, they’ve got a doo-wop song and a jazz-style song. Influences include any big name from the last fifty years of rock and roll; Beatles, Rolling Stones, Credence Clearwater Revival, Indigo Girls, The Band, Van Morrison, and…

The name, “F-Sharp,” was chosen because in modern music, it’s known as, “the key of the heart”, songs that resonate with listeners emotionally. They’d like to write a few good songs that people find themselves humming for a few days after the show.

Constance Patrick will be reading from her poetry, short stories, and mini scripts, with a meditation on marbles, a visit with Poot and a conversation around poo-tea and the fertile mind.

Constance grew up in Phoenix, obtaining her B.A. Ed. from ASU. She taught English and was right hand for the Drama dept. Later she taught at Cottonwood Jr. High. Un-able to avoid theatre she worked with Sedona’s Earl Sennet in Hello Dolly and Dark of the Moon but then her career shifted into business management roles.

Constance has always had a passion for writing poetry, but has also developed short stories around “mountain folk” saying they are her favorite characters. Of her creative process she says, “Creating is an expansive journey — sometimes too big to wrap around, but carving it into Haiku or a thimble of truth and honest feelings is enough to resonate with me and others.”

Each of these performances become grist for Zenprov’s creative mill, as they jump in to connect notable bits of story and musical themes into a one-of-kind, long-form improvised theatrical performance.

Zenprov has been making Sedona laugh and creating on the spur of the moment for years. Joining us on Thursday are the creative group-mind talents of Derek Dujardin, Shaerie Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Mary Carder, Betty Testa, Chris Redish, Linda Roemer and Tom Shoemaker.

If You Go ...

• What: Wdya’Got – Music/Spoken Word Performances and Improv

• Where: Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd)

• When: October 12 at 7-8.30pm (doors open at 6:45pm)

• Suggested donation: $5-$10

• More information: www.sedonahub.org