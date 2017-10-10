Man allegedly involved with Rimrock homicide granted continuance

Hector “Alex” Alejandro Miranda, 18, Cottonwood, appeared in court Monday for a pretrial conference at Yavapai Superior Court.

Miranda allegedly shot and killed Jarrod Rogers at his home in Rimrock in October 2016. He is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping, two charges of burglary and one charge of aggravated assault. Miranda pleaded not guilty to the charges Nov. 2 of last year.

Both Miranda’s family and victim representatives were present in the courtroom.

Miranda, now 18, was 17 at the time of the incident and has been indicted as an adult. The kidnapping and aggravated assault charges involve a second victim, Rogers’ wife Amanda Harbeson.

Defense attorney Matthew Cochran requested a 45-day continuance from the court, citing more information needed to be gathered before proceeding to trial. Prosecutor Patti Wortman said she also needed some time to prepare and told Judge Michael R. Bluff that three to four weeks should be sufficient.

It was then that a man stormed out of the courtroom, slamming the doors on his way out.

“Find out who is slamming doors in my courtroom,” Judge Bluff instructed the bailiff.

The case, which began in October for 2016, is approaching the one-year mark after four case management conferences and Monday’s pretrial conference. Miranda is currently in custody on a $250,000 bond.

The next court date is scheduled for Nov. 20.