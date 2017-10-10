Obituary: Donald Romero Madrid 1945-2017

Donald Romero Madrid, born November 6th, 1945 in Winslow, AZ and raised in St. John’s, AZ. Son of Enriquez Sanchez Madrid (aka Henry) and Selastriana Romero Madrid (aka Tana)- both deceased. Donald worked for US West for 30 years and retired in 1997. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, as he enjoyed the outdoors and camping. Donald is survived by his wife Nancy of 29 years. Brothers, Phillip Salazar Madrid (Martha), Enriquez Eusebio Salazar Madrid aka Henry (Rose), and sisters, Selfa Madrid Gallegos (Jimmy), Vivian Madrid Payne, Henrietta

Salazar Madrid, Daughter, Michelle L. Madrid, Sons, Michael Madrid, Christopher Madrid (Nicole), step daughter, Toni Hood (Alan), Stepsons, Matthew Block (Phyllis), Mark Block and by five grandchildren, & 3 great grandchildren.

