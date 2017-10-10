PWG, P.E.O. collaborate on scholarship

COTTONWOOD - Northern Arizona Professional Women’s Group (PWG) and P.E.O. Chapter EL in Cottonwood collaborated this year to provide a scholarship to a worthy female high school graduate from the Verde Valley.

This was the first collaboration between the two women’s organizations, which are both dedicated to bettering lives through higher education and inspiring and empowering women to action. P.E.O. International has local chapters throughout the U.S. and Canada, and has the motto, “Women helping women reach for the stars.”

This year’s $1,500 scholarship recipient is Morgan Mabery, a 2017 graduate of Mingus Union High School. Morgan is pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice, beginning at Maricopa Community College, where she is also the catcher for the South Mountain Cougars softball team.

For more information on Professional Women’s Group, visit pwgaz.org, and to learn more about P.E.O. visit peointernational.org.