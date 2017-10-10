Sexual exploitation case dismissed

Prosecutor Patti Wortman asked the court to dismiss the sexual exploitation case against Ruairi John Moore, a resident of Cottonwood, on Monday.

The court date was scheduled to be a pretrial conference. Instead Wortman informed the court that the state had been unsuccessful in attempts to locate and contact the alleged victim in the case, rendering the prosecution unable to proceed to trial.

Judge Michael R. Bluff dismissed the case and released Moore of all charges. Twelve counts of charges related to exploitation of a minor were dropped.