Despite average grades, Verde Valley schools teach for success

VERDE VALLEY – There are two schools of thought – no pun intended – to preparing students for their future.

Teach for success – or teach to the test.

One could infer that the preliminary grades released Monday by the Arizona State Board of Education are a lesson in what happens when schools neglect the latter.

But educators across the Verde Valley are clear that neglecting the former is just not an option.

Kitty McDowell, who retired from Camp Verde classrooms in 2013 to serve on the Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board, says she would like to see testing that measures students “only on whether the standards have been met, with a blind eye towards any other factors.”

“If the test measures what a student needs to know to be successful, then they need to know them regardless of their race, culture, or economic standing,” McDowell says.

The State Board of Education’s preliminary 2016-2017 A-to-F letter grades for schools can be seen at https://azsbe.az.gov/f-school-letter-grades.

Over the hill

According to the preliminary grades, there were 10 Prescott-area schools that graded B and two Prescott-area schools that graded A.

Among Verde Valley schools, a B was given to three schools: Mountain View Preparatory, Oak Creek School and Sedona-Red Rock High School. No other school in the Verde Valley rated higher than C.

Says Lance Barnes, principal at Camp Verde American Heritage Academy, many Prescott-area schools have competed with each other for enrollment for the past several years.

“One way to differentiate yourself is to get a higher grade from the state,” Barnes says. “The easiest way to get a good grade is to focus on ELA and Math and ‘teach to the test.’”

According to Barnes, who spent two years as assistant principal, teacher on assignment and gifted specialist at Liberty Traditional School in the Humboldt Unified School District before coming to American Heritage in 2015, “some schools have even eliminated teaching science and social studies until after AZ Merit.”

“I don't want to speculate on specific schools, however that is one way, besides recruiting higher scoring kids which many schools do, to score better,” he says.

What do other educators say about the preliminary grades?

McDowell and other education-minded individuals in the Verde Valley recently spoke about their district’s grade.

Katrina Sacco, principal, Beaver Creek School

“Accountability in schools is important because it helps community members to develop confidence in the ability of local schools. These accountability measures are an improvement over the old system because a larger emphasis is placed on growth.

“That being said, most of the model is based on factors that schools have less control over than the letter grade system implies.

“A growth based model promotes a positive message to students and educators; keep on growing and getting better and you will see your hard work pay off.

“The drawback to a growth-based model is that it also gives a false sense of equity. It has been long established that socioeconomic status and other home based characteristics will predict student achievement with more accuracy than any other known factor.”

Helen Freeman, Camp Verde Unified School District board member

“I believe that there should be some accountability for schools, but I'm not sure what that should look like.



“I think the State is trying to find a way to do that, but it's a difficult job given that every school has its own unique circumstances. I think that the schools in our district do their best to provide a good education for their students and that we have a caring, dedicated staff.



“The Board understands that there are areas in which we need to improve and have set goals for our district to try to address those. I think these grades are just one indicator of how we are doing in the areas that are encompassed by how the grades are determined.



“However, there are things that they do not reflect which are also important, such as parent satisfaction with our schools. So they only tell part of the story.”

Lance Barnes, principal, Camp Verde American Heritage Academy

“This letter grade doesn't factor in (special education) percentage – ours was nearly twice the state average – nor does it factor in many of our core beliefs about teaching the whole child,” such as classical education, the arts, community service, patriotism and service to your country).

“I believe if those factors were added in along with a few others, American Heritage Academy Camp Verde would earn a solid B+” and not a D.

“This still gives us some room to improve, which is always our goal and focus, not on teaching to the test and only focusing on one high-stakes test that mostly measures intelligence and the ability to take high-stakes tests, rather than measuring what it claims – how well the Arizona state standards are being taught.

“We do a great job servicing special education, hence we get more Sped kids, that doesn't help our letter grade. But it does help those kids and families. Which is more important?”

Jennifer Hernandez, Expect More Arizona’s northern Arizona community engagement manager

“Parents should keep in mind that Arizona’s new A-F letter grades aren’t a complete measure of a school’s success. They’re one way to measure academic performance, but don’t take into account a variety of other characteristics.

“For instance, the school’s track record for hiring and retaining great teachers, effectively preparing all students for future success, and efforts to meaningfully involve parents are also great indicators of how well a school is performing. In addition, some students will flourish in STEM-focused schools, while others will benefit from arts and music, or access to athletics and afterschool programs, and more.

Parents know their children best and should take a holistic view of a school and use the A-F letter grades as just one part of that evaluation.”

Kitty McDowell:

“I believe that it is up to the schools to figure out how to best teach the students for success. I do not believe in teaching to the test, however, I do believe that we need to teach to the standards that are presented by the state.

“Camp Verde has invested money in new materials and professional development to help our teachers prepare our students to be successful. I believe that if we use these materials and training faithfully, we will be able to increase our scores.

“I believe that students, especially those in the lower grades, need as much repetition of instruction as possible in order to maintain the information being taught. I believe that the best way to attain this is to return to a five-day school week.”

