Get in the Halloween Spirit at the Verde Valley Humane Pet Costume Event

The Verde Valley Humane Society invites you to their Howl-O-Ween Pet Costume Event on Saturday, Oct. 28. This spooktacular event starts at 10.30 a.m. at the shelter at 1520 W. Mingus, Cottonwood, and they hope you will join them as dogs and cats contend for first place and bragging rights. There will also be treats for you and your furbabies and light refreshments. Dogs must be on leash at all times and all pets must be current on vaccinations.

The Verde Valley Humane enjoys holding events that bring people and pets together. Angie Hare, the Shelter Manager, says, “We cannot wait to see all the amazing pet costumes people come up with, and how creative owners are in the Pet/Owner Lookalike category.”

Mayor Tim Elinski is the Guest Judge, and the Judges will be awarding prizes to owners and pets for Best Overall, and 1st place in the Cutest, Funniest, Scariest, Most Creative and Best Pet/Owner Lookalike categories. The Grand Prize includes a gift card for $50 plus a gift package filled with great goodies worth over $300, and each 1st prize includes a gift card for $25 plus more great goodies worth over $150.

The entry fee is a $10 donation per pet, which goes right back to help the VVHS homeless pets. Pre-registration is required and the deadline is 5pm on Friday, Oct. 27. For more details and registration forms, call the shelter at 928.634.7387 or visit verdevalleyhumane.org. You can also enjoy a professional photo session with your pet(s) for $10 with Sebrina Shaw of Sidebar Photography. The cost includes a 5x7 print.



The event is kindly sponsored by 5 local businesses - 3 Kings Kasbar, Hyundai of Cottonwood, Larry Green Chevrolet, Straightline Custom Painting and Trophies Unlimited.

Grab your broom, fly down to the shelter and enjoy the costumes and the tricks or treats.