Jerome hosts travel writers from around the world

Arizona Office of Tourism arranged an exciting itinerary for the ‘Million DollarViews’ Tour. One of the many destinations on the tour was Jerome.
Pictured from left to right are Amy La Sala, AOT’s domestic representative Alberto Rojas, Mexico; Donna Chesler, Jerome Chamber of Commerce; Tom; Powell, UK; Andrew Lovesay, Toronto; Marjorie Magnusson, AOT; Lan Ling, China; David Code, US; Willy Graff, France; Irene Schaeppi, Switzerland; and Kevin Savage, Jerome Chamber of Commerce.
The writers enjoyed a tour of Jerome State Park, dinner at The Haunted Hamburger, lodging at The Riordan House, Million Dollar View, Mile High Inn, Ghost City Inn, Grand Hotel, Connor Hotel and The Kelly House and breakfast at The Mine Café.
