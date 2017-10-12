Letter: Biker alert: You ride the roads, but you don’t own them

Editor:

Dear Bikers...

Unlike many motorists, I pay extra-careful attention to you when I’m driving. But too many of you don’t pay attention to me, O.K.?



News alert here: You ride the roads, but you don’t own them.

So when an endless onslaught of you speeds around round-abouts, cruises through stop signs, blasts your pipes to 60 mph in a 35 mph zone, weaves back and forth across lanes, rides two or three bikes wide in a lane, and otherwise ignores the traffic laws and other motorists, no wonder that car drivers tend to view you as nettlesome and irritatingly noisy gnats.

Moments ago, I came to a 4-way stop, only to have nearly a dozen of you just vroooom through the intersection while I and other drivers waited.

Sure, all of you aren’t guilty of such frequent automotive misbehavior. But enough of you are to make the rest of us resentful of your inconsiderate and potentially dangerous biking.

If you want us to respect you, start by respecting us.

Michael C. Westlund

Clarkdale