More than bragging rights will be on the line Friday night as Mingus Union football hosts rival Flagstaff.

The No. 22 Marauders (3-4, 3-1 Grand Canyon) face off against the Eagles, undefeated in region play, at 7 p.m. at home.

No. 12 Flagstaff (6-1, 3-0) is in first place and Mingus Union is in second place in the Grand Canyon Region.

“They’re a real good team, this one of the better Flag teams in a while,” said Mingus head coach Bob Young.

Flagstaff started the season 5-0 before losing to Phoenix Thunderbird 34-17 on Sept. 29. However, the Eagles rebounded to beat Lee Williams last week 23-15 and remain perfect in the region.

Meanwhile Mingus Union has won three of its last four after started the season 0-3 to set up the first versus second place game. After the Marauders dropped their first region game to Bradshaw Mountain, they bounced back to beat Prescott 38-6 on the road.

The Marauders rushed for 538 yards in the rout, led by senior Tyler Kelly (240 yards) and junior Alex Nelson (215 yards).

“The last week we had a really, really good week of practice and we all knew going into that game that it was going to be a tough game and we had to have a good week of practice,” Nelson said. “This week we knew that we had to have a good week of practice so we’ve all been busting our butt.”

Mingus Union is riding a three game winning streak against the Eagles and have beaten Flagstaff 10 of the past 11 seasons. At 6-1, the Eagles have already equaled their win total from last year.

“They’re quick,” Young said. “They’re quick on defense, their defense is really sound. As always been they’re well coached. Offensively they’ve got a lot of weapons, I mean they’re tough to defend, they’ve just got a real good group.”

Flagstaff won the 4A state championship four times, 1981-1984

Young said it is nice to see the Mingus/Flagstaff game being very meaningful again.

“It used to always be that way,” Young said. “For years Flag was the team up here and they dropped off the last 20 years but it’s always better in Northern Arizona when Flagstaff is good in football.”

With a ranking in the 20s, winning the region may be the only way Mingus Union makes the playoffs.

Young said the Marauders have had a good week of practice.

The successful practices have come despite the possible distraction Fall Break presents.

“(Tuesday) was a little shaky, had to ruffle some feathers,” Young said. “They just get out of their routine, they’re so used to a routine and I think most of those guys they sleep in and so they’re clock’s a little off but (Wednesday) was a really good practice. I just want them to make good decisions during the break and not do stupid stuff and get a little mental break from school more than anything else.”

The rivalry game is the Marauders’ last home Grand Canyon contest of the season.

“I’m excited for the game, I’m excited for the rivalry and they’re going to come up here thinking that they’re going to roll over us but we’re going to give them a fight,” Nelson said. “This win would be really, really big for us just cuz I think we deserve to be first in the region and we deserve that region championship and every year Flag’s my favorite game.”