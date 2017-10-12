No. 5 CV boys soccer heads to No. 4 Phoenix Country Day

On Tuesday Camp Verde High boys soccer extended its streaks with another rout to set up a big match up this weekend.

Riding a 12-game unbeaten streak and after three wins in a row by a combined 26 goals, the No. 5 Cowboys (13-2-3, 4-0 Central) head to No. 4 Phoenix Country Day on Saturday morning at 11 a.m.

“We don’t need to win it to go to State but for our pride it’s a huge game because we went down there and beat them four times, they’re looking for revenge and we’re not going to lose, we don’t want to lose,” said Camp Verde senior Nate Schultz.

Cowboys head coach David Miller said the game is huge.

At the time of Camp Verde’s 8-0 win over Rancho Solano Prep on Tuesday, PCD was two spots ahead of the Cowboys in the rankings.

“To make it to the state championships, you have to win the ones you have to win,” Miller said. “We had to win (Tuesday) night because they’re ranked below us and now our focus will be PCD. They’re ranked two spots above us and if we can win, that move us up, we’ll probably swap positions. They’re a fine team, I had the opportunity to watch them play and they’re very athletic.”

No. 19 Rancho Solano Prep came to Camp Verde shorthanded, with no substitutes and the Cowboys wore them down, pulling away with six second half goals and giving the younger Cowboys some action.

“We caught a team when they weren’t at full strength and we were able to play a lot of our younger players, which is a focus for us,” Miller said. “We don’t have as many JV games as we want and when we have an opportunity to finally get a lead, we try to get a strong defense in and get as many young players in as possible.”

Schultz led the way for the Cowboys with hat trick, followed by two goals for junior Joseph Jones and one a piece for Manuel Interiano, Chase Decker and Luis Venegas. Camp Verde outshot RS 35-3.

The three Mustang goalkeepers had 16 saves.

Miller said that the defense is the Cowboys’ strength and they need to work on finishing.

“We struggled finishing the ball, that’s always been a struggle with us, better job in the second half, six goals, but we just need to work on finishing,” Miller said.

Schultz said that while the first half was frustrating, getting the win is what counts.

“It was rough the first half, 26 shots on goal, only two goals and then second half started off really rough, the first 20 minutes and then we finally put it together and scored four in the last 20,” Schultz said.

Last week the Cowboys beat No. 22 Leading Edge Academy 11-0.

Camp Verde wraps up the regular season on Thursday at 6 p.m. when they host rival and perennial state champion No. 1 Chino Valley. The Cougars are the only team to beat the Cowboys.

“We haven’t played our best game,” Miller said.