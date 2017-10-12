Valley Academy construction students learn pier building

The construction class at Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education recently started a unit on pier building in the masonry part of the curriculum. Students are working with Salt River Materials Group on donations of cement and blocks for future learning projects. “Great things keep happening with this new program, the students and the teacher,” says Superintendent Bob Weir.
