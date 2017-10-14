Fort Verde Days continues Sunday

Dave Rice performs at Camp Verde’s 60th annual Fort Verde Days celebration Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Bill Helm)

Dave Rice performs at Camp Verde’s 60th annual Fort Verde Days celebration Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Bill Helm)

By Bill Helm

  • Originally Published: October 14, 2017 5:45 p.m.

    • The town of Camp Verde’s 60th annual Fort Verde Days celebration kicked off Friday with a plethora of carnival rides and games, as well as lots of food and music.

    photo

    John Bainter prepares some of the more than three dozen decadent treats at Wyly Coyote Concessions, one of the vendors at Fort Verde Days. (Photo by Bill Helm)

    Fort Verde Days continues Sunday with various events and activities downtown, such as the beer garden and other vendors, live music, salsa contest, pickles and pies, and more carnival rides and games, as well as a variety of historically inspired performances at Fort Verde State Historic Park. Click here for Sunday's schedule.

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.