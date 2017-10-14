The town of Camp Verde’s 60th annual Fort Verde Days celebration kicked off Friday with a plethora of carnival rides and games, as well as lots of food and music.
Fort Verde Days continues Sunday with various events and activities downtown, such as the beer garden and other vendors, live music, salsa contest, pickles and pies, and more carnival rides and games, as well as a variety of historically inspired performances at Fort Verde State Historic Park. Click here for Sunday's schedule.
More like this story
- Fort Verde Days schedule of events for Sunday
- Camp Verde celebrates 60th annual Fort Verde Days
- Gallery: 2016 Fort Verde Days
- Fort Verde Days weekend includes carnival, art show, quilt show, mechanical bull and much more
- Fort Verde Days weekend includes carnival, art show, quilt show, mechanical bull and much more
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.