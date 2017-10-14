Fort Verde Days schedule of events for Sunday

Fort Verde Days schedule of events
Sunday, Oct. 15
11 a.m.-4 p.m. ....Hispanic Amigo Sunday ....Community Center
11 a.m. ...Stick Horse Race 6-9 years (stick horses provided)...Community Center
12 p.m.-1 p.m. ...Salsa Contest (hot & regular, cash prizes)...Ramada
2 p.m. ...Piñata Games...Ramada
11 a.m. ...Cub Scout Pack #7193 Pine Wood Derby Exhibition ...Wood Street
11 a.m.-3 p.m. ...Craft Show ....Community Gym
11 a.m.-2 p.m. ...Camp Verde High School Art Show....Town Hall Room 305
11 a.m.-4 p.m. ...Vendors & Beer Garden ....Soccer Field
11 a.m. ...Carnival Opens ....Soccer Field
1-4 p.m. ...Live Entertainment Featuring Hispanic Music ...Soccer Field Stage
Go to www.campverdepromotions.org or call 928-301-0922 for more information. All program items subject to change.
Schedule of Events, Fort Verde State Historic Park
Sunday, Oct. 15
9 a.m. ....Flag Raising Ceremony ...Parade Grounds
9:30 a.m. ...Military Drills...Parade Grounds
10 a.m. ...1880s Period Church Service ...Commanding Officer’s Quarters
11 a.m. ...Orienteering - Boy Scouts...Parade Grounds
11 a.m. ...Martha and Jack Summerhayes...Parade Grounds
12 p.m. ...Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations ($6 donation) ...Cook Shack
12:30 p.m. ...Red Turner presents “Seminole Indian Scouts”...Admin Building
12:30 p.m. ...Dr. Sam Palmer presents “Battle of Big Dry Wash” ...Admin Building
2 p.m. ...Flag Retreat Ceremony...Parade Grounds
Throughout the day: Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstrations; Living History, Camp Displays; Infantry Drills
--- Schedule is tentative and subject to change ---
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.