Letter: ‘Healing Trauma Services Day' a success thanks to volunteers

Editor:

The third “Healing Trauma Services Day”, a free community service event, continues to be successful in offering healing treatments and tools to help attendees cope with trauma, stress, anxiety and/or depression. The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley hosted the event and partnered with Kate Hawkes and the Sedona Posse Grounds HUB on Saturday, October 7th. Nine holistic practitioners volunteered their healing services to 26 attendees for a total of 62 treatments. Each attendee had an opportunity to experience up to three thirty-minute treatments from a variety of modalities.

Many thanks to the gifted and caring practitioners who volunteered their time and healing services for the event: Gwen Stevens of Expanded Energy Healing Arts providing Healing Touch, Jerry Wesch, PhD providing Trauma Tapping Technique, Laura Schappert of Return to Being providing CranioSacral Therapy, Leigh Davison-Henry providing Reiki, Nicole Richards of Studio GO providing Myofascial Release/SMRT/Z-Health, Sig & Sarah Hauer of Acupuncture & Herbal Medicine providing Acupuncture and Wing-n-Laurie providing Reiki.

As a testament to the healing abilities of the practitioners, one of the volunteers at registration shared, “As we registered people, it was often easy to perceive degrees of stress, angst, or distress- though everyone was very cordial and kind. But when these same folks emerged after their treatments, they were noticeably relaxed, mellow, happy, and grateful. It was really beautiful to see. And the practitioners were all so generous with their time and caring, setting a very loving tone.”

Special thanks to Kate Hawkes of Sedona Posse Grounds HUB for preparing a serene space for the event and partnering with the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley.

Warmly, Laura Schappert

Laura Schappert, Secretary/Board Member

Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley